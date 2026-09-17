NFC East roundup | Commanders face another division battle

Dallas Cowboys

What worked: Aside from a costly interception he threw just before halftime, Prescott (22/34, 175 yards, two touchdowns, one interception) played well. The Cowboys finished last season with one of the top offenses in the league.

What is surprising, however, is the team's top receivers. CeeDee Lamb (five receptions, 44 yards, one touchdown) and Javonte Williams (five receptions, 31 yards, one touchdown) led Dallas in receiving yards, with George Pickens (three receptions, 28 yards) trailing at No. 3.

Williams did well hauling in passes, but he also led the ground attack. He finished the game with a 78.9 overall PFF grade, 4th among 43 qualified running backs. His PFF rushing grade of 76.4 ranked 7th among that same group, and he also forced two missed tackles as a runner. His offensive duality makes him effective in the offensive scheme and makes it hard for defenses to predict how he will be used.

Room for improvement: The Cowboys hurt themselves against the Giants, committing eight unintentional penalties for a total of 85 yards. One of those penalties -- a taunting call on Javonte Williams – pushed the Cowboys back 15 yards and could be a reason Brandon Aubrey missed the 48-yard extra point attempt.

Dallas' defense, which finished last season allowing the most points per game with 30.1, seemed to still be figuring things out under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. The Cowboys' defense gave up 394 yards and four touchdowns, ranking No. 26 to open the season.