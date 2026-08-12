Training camp notebook | Commanders look sharp in joint practice vs. Dolphins

The Washington Commanders just wrapped up their joint practice with the Miami Dolphins, and let's get to the point: it was a good day for both sides of the ball, as both the offense and defense had standout days. You're here for the highlights, so let's dive into it.
-- We'll start with the wide receiver and defensive back one-on-ones, and the Commanders' receivers dominated the drill. Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs were the clear highlights, and the two won all of their matchups. Diggs had a particularly impressive catch, corralling a pass despite good coverage from A.J. Green III. But most of the Commanders' wide receivers won their matchups, leaving the Dolphins' defensive backs trailing behind them at the line of scrimmage. Antonio Williams was particularly good at this with a move on Ethan Robinson that created about five yards of separation. Treylon Burks ended the drill with one of the better catches of the morning. Jayden Daniels lofted a pass to the corner of the end zone, and Burks, who had Miles Battle draped all over him, made the over-the-shoulder catch with ease.
-- Let's move over to one-on-one pass protection drills, where the battles between Washington's offensive and defensive linemen were more even. There were some positive moments from the group. Chris Paul continues to show development with his quickness and footwork. He won his rep against Matthew Butler, showing good technique and strong hands as he mirrored Matthew's movements. There's going to be plenty of attention on the offensive line with Laremy Tunsil out, and while it's fair to be curious about how they will overcome the loss, the group looked fine throughout the day in terms of pass protection.
-- The two teams moved on to red zone drills, and the Commanders' offense had its way with the Dolphins' defense, particularly when the second unit was on the field. Williams had an impressive touchdown grab after running a route towards the front corner of the end zone. There was good coverage from Major Burns, but Williams had a step on him and made the touchdown catch with ease.
-- Daniels and Diggs connected often throughout practice, but perhaps the play that got the most applause from the crowd came during red zone drills, when Diggs got open near the back of the end zone and made the catch for the score. Diggs has looked smooth as a route runner since his first day in Washington, and he was efficient once again on Wednesday. The combination of him and McLaurin is going to be a difficult one for defenses to stop.
-- The Commanders ended the red zone period with back-to-back touchdown passes from Marcus Mariota. The first went to Jaden Bradley, who got open in the back of the end zone, while Nick Nash grabbed the second.
-- Let's talk about the defense for a bit, because they gave the Dolphins fits all morning. They were loud, disruptive and energetic, putting pressure on the quarterbacks and swatting balls out of the air. They brought constant pressure and stopped several plays behind the line of scrimmage. On the first play of the second 11-on-11 period, Amik Robertson blitzed into the backfield and took the running back down for a loss. It set the tone for the entire drill, as the Dolphins had little success moving the ball.
-- K'Lavon Chaisson practically lived in the backfield. On the play after Robertson's tackle, he took down quarterback Malik Willis for what would have been a sack on the play. Later in the drive, he got another tackle at the line of scrimmage, hawking down the running back on an outside run.
-- Here's another thing to know about this Commanders defense: they will swarm to the ball. That's exactly what happened on the third play of the drive, as Carlos Washington Jr. tried to find space on the outside. Joshua Josephs got to him first, and then Leo Chenal finished the play by taking Washington to the ground.
-- In third down drills, Lawrence Cager was one of the clear offensive standouts with two grabs from Marcus Mariota. The battle to be the potential fourth tight end on the roster has heated up in recent practices, as Cager and Colson Yankoff have made some nice catches with John Bates still out of practice.
-- For the "move the ball" portion of practice, the Dolphins' offense didn't do much to move the ball, mostly because the Commanders' pass-rush was often in the backfield. Daron Payne forced Willis to leave the pocket on the first play, and Shy Tuttle got a tackle on the line of scrimmage one play later. Josephs forced quarterback Quinn Ewers to throw a pass into the dirt because of how he sniffed out a play-action pass. Josephs was in Ewers' face as he turned around for the rollout and would have recorded a sack in a game.
-- The play of the day from the defense came from Mike Sainristil, who snagged his first interception of practice and ran it back for a touchdown with several of his teammates following close behind him. Sainristil celebrated the play by punting the ball in the air before jogging back to the sideline with a smile on his face.
-- The running backs had a quiet day, but Jacory Croskey-Merritt ran hard when he was on the field. One of his better moments came on the final play of the "move the ball" period, as he barreled into a Dolphins defender before running out of bounds, which drew some cheers from both the crowd and sideline.
-- The day ended with a two-minute drill, and while the Commanders' offense didn't score, Daniels looked efficient with completions to Diggs, Chig Okonkwo and Treylon Burks. By all accounts, Daniels had a sharp day, picking apart the Dolphins' secondary with surgical precision. It's yet another sign of just how comfortable Daniels is in the new scheme.
-- Just as the unit had done all day, the Commanders' defense kept the Dolphins stymied for most of the two-minute drill. Chaisson would have gotten a sack on the first play, and Odafe Oweh recorded a pressure to force an incompletion on the next play. The Dolphins had five seconds left on the clock, but the practice ended with them being kept out of the end zone.
-- Finally, let's end things with what might be the quote of the day from Robertson:
"I told the guys, 'Everything we did out there, we knew we were going to do. That's just gotta be the mindset. Anybody that steps to this side, they don't belong on the field with us."