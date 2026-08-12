Training camp notebook | Commanders look sharp in joint practice vs. Dolphins

-- The play of the day from the defense came from Mike Sainristil, who snagged his first interception of practice and ran it back for a touchdown with several of his teammates following close behind him. Sainristil celebrated the play by punting the ball in the air before jogging back to the sideline with a smile on his face.

-- The running backs had a quiet day, but Jacory Croskey-Merritt ran hard when he was on the field. One of his better moments came on the final play of the "move the ball" period, as he barreled into a Dolphins defender before running out of bounds, which drew some cheers from both the crowd and sideline.

-- The day ended with a two-minute drill, and while the Commanders' offense didn't score, Daniels looked efficient with completions to Diggs, Chig Okonkwo and Treylon Burks. By all accounts, Daniels had a sharp day, picking apart the Dolphins' secondary with surgical precision. It's yet another sign of just how comfortable Daniels is in the new scheme.

-- Just as the unit had done all day, the Commanders' defense kept the Dolphins stymied for most of the two-minute drill. Chaisson would have gotten a sack on the first play, and Odafe Oweh recorded a pressure to force an incompletion on the next play. The Dolphins had five seconds left on the clock, but the practice ended with them being kept out of the end zone.

-- Finally, let's end things with what might be the quote of the day from Robertson: