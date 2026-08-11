3 players to watch during Washington's joint practice with Miami

Treylon Burks

The addition of Stefon Diggs does change the dynamic of the Commanders' receiver room, but there are still a few more spots left for players to earn in the coming weeks. Burks is one of the players vying for a role, and so far, Burks has shown promise as a bigger target for Daniels downfield. His size has been useful on contested targets, and his chemistry with the quarterbacks appears to be improving by the day.

There are still some things Burks must prove in terms of his availability and status on the team. For one, Burks has never played a full season because of his health. To be fair, he has been healthy in this year's camp, aside from missing some time in the first week. But Burks will need to keep proving that he can be available to make an impact on the offense. And in terms of that impact, Burks needs to keep capitalizing on his opportunities. His most productive season came when he was a rookie in 2022, and he has never caught more than one touchdown pass in a season.