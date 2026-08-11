Joint practice with Dolphins believed to be first-ever on Ashburn grounds

This first for the Commanders was supposed to take place last year. Washington was slated to host Baltimore ahead of the teams' final preseason game. Both teams decided to call it off, however, citing logistical challenges and added player strain. When individuals in football operations were putting together the plan for last August, they knew Ashburn had not hosted a joint practice. That fact presented some challenges, but there was a lot of knowledge brought to the table from those involved in putting on joint practices in Richmond, while working for other franchises and from when the Commanders were joint practice visitors (which they were in 2025, 2024 and 2023).

A lot of the heavy lifting on creating the joint practice hosting plan was done in 2025, so in some ways there was a "rinse and repeat" mentality when the Dolphins were put on the schedule for this year's home joint practice. The extra golf carts have been rented. The areas designated for all the Miami staff members coming up have been prepared. Now, it's about execution.

The goal, above all, is to be good hosts. Ultimately, that looks like creating conditions where both teams are able to maximize the experience of playing against an opponent in a controlled environment.