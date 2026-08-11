Training camp notebook | Commanders make final prep for joint practice with Miami

Every week of the training camp is an important one for the Washington Commanders, but Week 3 carries a little extra significance. The Commanders are hosting the Miami Dolphins for a joint practice before their preseason opener on Aug. 14, and the players are eager to face off against another team to test themselves. Several players had maintenance days on Tuesday, so it was an opportunity for the younger players to get more snaps.
Let's dig into some of the top moments.
-- First, here are some injury updates: Trey Amos continues to deal with an ankle issue suffered last weekend, and head coach Dan Quinn said the cornerback will not be available for Wednesday's joint practice. The Commanders should have a better idea of Amos' recovery in the coming days. Quinn also said that center Nick Allegretti will not participate in the joint practice or play in Friday's game, but he should be back on the field Sunday. There were also some positive signs for both him and tight end John Bates, who were seen on the practice field in uniform working off to the side.
-- The Commanders started the day with a fourth-and-goal competition from the 9-yard line featuring a mixture of players on the depth chart. Jayden Daniels connected with Chig Okonkwo on his first pass, but there's a chance he would have been sacked by Joshua Josephs on the play after he made a move to rip behind Brandon Coleman. Josephs has been one of the more exciting young pass rushers in Commanders practice because of his quickness and motor. He'll be a top player to watch during Wednesday's practice. If he can continue to perform well against a different team, the hype surrounding him will continue to grow.
-- With several of the team's top receivers not on the field, it allowed players like Antonio Williams, who has had a good camp, to get more snaps. Williams had multiple touchdowns in practice, including one from Marcus Mariota during seven-on-seven drills. Williams also wrapped up the practice with a touchdown catch from Athan Kaliakmanis during two-minute drills.
-- We got to see plenty of the Commanders' tight ends fighting for a spot on the roster. Lawrence Cager had two touchdown catches, both of which came from Marcus Mariota. He and Mariota connected on the first play of two-minute drills, as Cager got open in the seam of the defense and jogged uncontested into the end zone. Colson Yankoff also received a healthy dose of targets, and it looks like Yankoff is building a strong case to make the roster. He's made several athletic catches and has a natural feel for the position, particularly as a pass-catcher. The first three spots on the tight end depth chart appear to be locks, but if the Commanders want to run multiple tight end sets, it's possible that they keep four players in the room. Yankoff would be fourth in that rotation, but he could be a special teams contributor with some upside as a receiver.
-- Here's a little bit of roster news: the Commanders signed defensive tackle Byron Cowart and released guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu as well as safety Rob McDaniel. Cowart, a former fifth-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2019, has appeared in 51 games with 21 starts. He has recorded 67 tackles in his career to go with 3.5 sacks and a pass deflection. The Commanders have been churning the bottom of the roster over the last few days, and Quinn said they want to keep creating as much competition as possible with the new additions.
-- The Commanders will have to change some things about their offense with Laremy Tunsil out for the foreseeable future, but Quinn said he has confidence in the group because of the depth at multiple positions. He also reiterated his confidence in Brandon Coleman, who has moved back to left tackle and is getting reps with the starters.
"He really threw himself an outstanding spring and summer," Quinn said. "So, it's not easy. The communication between him and Chris [Paul], they'll work through that ... It's not ideal, but it's not unusual, either. This is part of resilience and going through it."
-- With Stefon Diggs in the wide receiver room, Quinn said it could possibly change the Commanders' plans for how they want to use certain players. They're waiting for things to play out in the coming weeks to see how roles emerge. Part of that is because the Commanders added a player of Diggs' caliber, but it's also because of how the rest of the room mixes with his skill set.
"That's pretty valuable for Antonio and Luke [McCaffrey] and Jay [Daniels] in a lot of ways, too," Quinn said. "There's definitely a trade-off, but as the roles emerge, I think that'll take the next few weeks to sort itself out."