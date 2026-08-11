Training camp notebook | Commanders make final prep for joint practice with Miami

-- With several of the team's top receivers not on the field, it allowed players like Antonio Williams, who has had a good camp, to get more snaps. Williams had multiple touchdowns in practice, including one from Marcus Mariota during seven-on-seven drills. Williams also wrapped up the practice with a touchdown catch from Athan Kaliakmanis during two-minute drills.

-- We got to see plenty of the Commanders' tight ends fighting for a spot on the roster. Lawrence Cager had two touchdown catches, both of which came from Marcus Mariota. He and Mariota connected on the first play of two-minute drills, as Cager got open in the seam of the defense and jogged uncontested into the end zone. Colson Yankoff also received a healthy dose of targets, and it looks like Yankoff is building a strong case to make the roster. He's made several athletic catches and has a natural feel for the position, particularly as a pass-catcher. The first three spots on the tight end depth chart appear to be locks, but if the Commanders want to run multiple tight end sets, it's possible that they keep four players in the room. Yankoff would be fourth in that rotation, but he could be a special teams contributor with some upside as a receiver.