Commanders sign LB Curtis Jacobs

The Washington Commanders have signed linebacker Curtis Jacobs.
Jacobs, an undrafted free agent out of Penn State, has appeared in 12 games with two starts. He has recorded four tackles over the course of his career with the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans, where he played three games in 2025.
Jacobs has also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants. He was also drafted by the DC Defenders in the eighth round of the 2024 UFL Draft.
In his four seasons with Penn State, Jacobs appeared in 45 games, recording 171 tackles with 9.5 sacks and two interceptions.