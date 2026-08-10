Training camp notebook | Commanders shuffle O-line with Tunsil out

-- The practice schedule featured another day of one-on-one competitions with the offensive and defensive linemen, and the usual suspects had standout performances. Sam Cosmi has looked strong and quick in pass protection drills, as he has either slowed or outright stopped bull rushes. Javontae Jean-Baptiste has been showing off his power by regularly pushing offensive linemen into the backfield. Most of the eyes were on Coleman, who held his own against Odafe Oweh during the drill. He pushed Oweh out of the play on a rush, which might not look as flashy as Tunsil stopping a defensive lineman at the line of scrimmage, but it still counts as a win.

-- Although losing a franchise left tackle is never ideal, there are still high expectations surrounding the Commanders heading into a critical season. Here's the main reason why: Daniels is having an exceptional month and delivering some excellent throws. As they normally do, the Commanders started practice with a competition drill to set the tone for the day. Today's drill was a best-of-three series in which the offense had to convert on a second-and-long. Daniels dropped back and launched a pass to Dyami Brown on the first play, and the wide receiver made the catch in the front corner of the end zone with some cheers from the crowd. It was another sharp day for Daniels, who keeps looking comfortable in the new offense.

-- Stefon Diggs is getting more involved in practice and had a few impressive catches while working with Daniels. On one play, Daniels delivered a pass to Diggs that flew just out of Leo Chenal's reach. Diggs caught the pass near the sideline and ran upfield for a few extra yards.