Training camp notebook | Commanders shuffle O-line with Tunsil out

The Washington Commanders were back on the field in full pads after taking a day off on Sunday, and there is plenty to break down between injury updates, preparations for the joint practice with the Miami Dolphins and highlight plays.
So, let's get into it.
-- First, the most important news of the day: head coach Dan Quinn confirmed that Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil suffered a triceps injury and will have surgery to repair it, although the exact date of the surgery has not been determined yet. It's a significant loss for the Commanders, who gave Tunsil a contract extension this past offseason after trading for him heading into the 2025 season. Tunsil has been a stalwart on the left side and has elevated the overall performance of the entire offensive line. He has been a mentor for 2025 first-round pick Josh Conerly Jr. and developed a good rapport with left guard Chris Paul. Tunsil's loss does not spell the end of the season, but it does certainly make winning more difficult.
-- With Tunsil out for the foreseeable future, the Commanders must find another option at left tackle. For now, it seems like their solution is the one they had two years ago in former third-round pick Brandon Coleman. The Commanders selected Coleman out of TCU believing he could be a quality left tackle in the NFL, and that's what he was during his rookie season. He missed some time in training camp but ended up winning the job in the regular season, helping keep Jayden Daniels upright during the team's NFC Championship run. Coleman has good size for the position, but his footwork is what gives him an advantage. He's able to move well in space and get to the second level in the run game. It will be difficult to replace Tunsil, but if Coleman can be serviceable, it can help mitigate that loss.
-- The practice schedule featured another day of one-on-one competitions with the offensive and defensive linemen, and the usual suspects had standout performances. Sam Cosmi has looked strong and quick in pass protection drills, as he has either slowed or outright stopped bull rushes. Javontae Jean-Baptiste has been showing off his power by regularly pushing offensive linemen into the backfield. Most of the eyes were on Coleman, who held his own against Odafe Oweh during the drill. He pushed Oweh out of the play on a rush, which might not look as flashy as Tunsil stopping a defensive lineman at the line of scrimmage, but it still counts as a win.
-- Although losing a franchise left tackle is never ideal, there are still high expectations surrounding the Commanders heading into a critical season. Here's the main reason why: Daniels is having an exceptional month and delivering some excellent throws. As they normally do, the Commanders started practice with a competition drill to set the tone for the day. Today's drill was a best-of-three series in which the offense had to convert on a second-and-long. Daniels dropped back and launched a pass to Dyami Brown on the first play, and the wide receiver made the catch in the front corner of the end zone with some cheers from the crowd. It was another sharp day for Daniels, who keeps looking comfortable in the new offense.
-- Stefon Diggs is getting more involved in practice and had a few impressive catches while working with Daniels. On one play, Daniels delivered a pass to Diggs that flew just out of Leo Chenal's reach. Diggs caught the pass near the sideline and ran upfield for a few extra yards.
-- It was a tough day for both of the Commanders' kickers with Jake Moody and Drew Stevens combining for five successful field goal attempts. To be fair, that kind of inaccuracy is uncharacteristic of how both players have looked in camp, but it's another sign that the competition between the two could last all the way through camp.
-- As fans probably know by now, the Commanders' unofficial depth chart came out this morning. It's always a key moment for fans as they look for indicators on how the coaching staff is feeling about the roster. Here's what Quinn had to say on the subject:
"Yeah, so the unofficial depth chart is about as valuable as preseason rankings."
That should say plenty about how much stock the fans should put into the depth chart at this point in the process.
-- The Commanders have their joint practice with the Dolphins scheduled for Wednesday, and Quinn said he and Miami head coach Jeff Hafley have already had discussions about their expectations for the day. The Commanders are excited to host the Dolphins at the BigBear.ai Performance Center, and there's a lot to be gained from joint practices as opposed to preseason games. They can get reps in more scenarios like third down and goal line and give the starters more work in a controlled environment. It's unclear yet how the Commanders will handle which players will participate in the preseason opener on Friday, but if how they have handled joint practice weeks in previous years is any indication, it's reasonable to expect that players who get more work in the practice will get less in the preseason game and vice versa. There is no word on whether starters will participate in the preseason.
-- Let's end things on a positive note. The Commanders wrapped the day with a two-minute drill, and the offense put together a solid drive that featured Marcus Mariota completing two of his three passes, including a deep shot to Nick Nash. Jacoby Jones capped off the drive with a leaping catch in the end zone, earning some praise from his teammates.