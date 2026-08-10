Commanders confident Coleman can move back to tackle after 'excellent' offseason

Coleman has also worked on the other parts of being a professional athlete. He spent a month working with Tunsil in Alabama and learning how "one of the greatest tackles to ever do it does it." He got a better understanding of how to be more mindful of what he was eating and how to rehab so he could have a longer career. He wanted to give himself a chance to have the career Tunsil has had over the last decade, so he had to reflect and be honest about what lifestyle changes he needed to make to achieve that.

And he's still got the athleticism to be the tackle the Commanders thought he would be when they drafted him.

"My feet are good," Coleman said with a smile, "so being able to dance with those guys, I'm able to keep up. And now that I'm getting my hands under control in terms of knowing where to punch, knowing what I wanna do, that stuff just helps out my feet even more."

The transition from tackle to guard and back has not been a difficult one for Coleman. He tried to stay prepared for any possibility, even taking reps at center, because "you never know what happens." He wanted to keep the motions required for the position fresh in his mind so that he could fit into whatever role he's needed in and not require much of a ramp-up to get comfortable.

That, plus his athleticism, should help him return to tackle this offseason in a new offense. Offensive coordinator David Blough is confident Coleman can handle all the responsibilities that come with being a left tackle in his scheme, which requires offensive linemen to work well in space, because he has seen Coleman's progress over the last few weeks.

"He's played really well at left tackle over the last few years," Blough said, "and we're excited to feature some of the things he does well, too."

And while losing Tunsil is not ideal, they at least feel they have a player who can handle himself.