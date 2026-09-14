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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders-Eagles Stats & Snaps

Sep 14, 2026 at 10:45 AM
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Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

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"Washington-Philadelphia Sunday Stats Pack" is presented by EquiTrust Life Insurance Company.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 24-22 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles presented by EquiTrust Life Insurance Company, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

General

  • The Washington Commanders fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 24-22 on Sunday afternoon.
  • Washington recorded 3.0 sacks against the Eagles, marking the first time since 2023 that the team has recorded three or more sacks in the season opener.
  • Washington rushed for 132 yards on Sunday. It is their second-consecutive game eclipsing 130-rushing yards against the Eagles for the first time since doing so two-straight times in the 2011-12 seasons.

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Eagles, Week 1

Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field during their Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

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Offense

  • QB Jayden Daniels completed 18-of-34 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Daniels also rushed for 31 yards.
  • Daniels has surpassed 6,000 career offensive yards.
  • Daniels has reached 35 career passing touchdowns, the second most by a Washington quarterback through 25 games in franchise history.
  • RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt rushed for 63 yards and one touchdown.
  • Croskey-Merritt's five first down rushes are the most by a Washington RB in a first half since RB Austin Ekeler in Week 10 of 2024 (6).
  • Croskey-Merritt's seven first down rushes are the most by a Washington RB in a single game since RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. (5) versus the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16 of 2025. Croskey-Merritt's seven first downs are a single-game career-high.
  • WR Stefon Diggs caught four passes for 55 yards and one touchdown.
  • Diggs has recorded 75 career touchdown receptions becoming the 43rd player in NFL history to accomplish the feat.
  • WR Terry McLaurin recorded two receptions for 14 yards.
  • McLaurin recorded his 500th career reception and joined Art Monk, Charley Taylor, Santana Moss and Gary Clark for all-time Washington players with 500 or more receptions.
  • McLaurin recorded his 73rd career reception against Philadelphia, passing Drew Pearson for No. 9 all-time in NFL history in receptions against the Eagles.
  • McLaurin (1,041) passes Bobby Mitchell (1,028) for No.3 all-time in career receiving yards in franchise history against the Philadelphia Eagles.
  • WR Antonio Williams totaled four receptions for 64 yards and one touchdown. It was his first touchdown reception of his career.
  • Williams' four receptions in this game are the most by a Washington WR in their first career game since WR Terry McLaurin in Week 1 of 2019 (5).
  • Williams is the first Washington WR to have a touchdown in their first career game since WR Jahan Dotson in Week 1 of 2022.

Defense

  • S Nick Cross led the team in tackles with eight. He also had two tackles for loss.
  • Cross' eight total tackles are the most by a Washington player in a single game since LB Bobby Wagner in Week 17 of 2025 (10).
  • LB Frankie Luvu finished the game with four tackles, one quarterback hit and one tackle for loss.
  • OLB Odafe Oweh totaled three tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.
  • Oweh recorded his first sack of the season in the third quarter and 31.5 of his career.
  • LB Sonny Styles had four total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.
  • Styles recorded his first career sack in the third quarter.
  • Styles' sack is the first sack by a Washington player in their first career game since DE Chase Young in Week 1 of 2020.

Special Teams

  • K Drew Stevens connected on a 55-yard field goal in the first quarter. It was his first career field goal.
  • Stevens' 55-yard field goal is the longest field goal made by a Washington player in their rookie season since K James Tuthill in Week 7 of the 2002 season.
  • P Tress Way has surpassed C Len Hauss for sole possession of fifth place for the most games played by a franchise player (197).

Snap counts

Offense (70 plays)

PlayersPlaysPercentage
Brandon Coleman70100
Chris Paul70100
Josh Conerly70100
Nick Allegretti70100
Sam Cosmi70100
Jayden Daniels70100
Terry McLaurin6187
Stefon Diggs4463
Chig Okonkwo3956
Dyami Brown3753
John Bates3449
Jacory Croskey-Merritt3449
Rachaad White2941
Antonio Williams2637
Ben Sinnott1826
Jaylin Lane1826
Kaytron Allen710
Colson Yankoff23
Andrew Wylie11

Defense (55 plays)

PlayerPlaysPercentage
Jeremy Reaves55100
Amik Robertson55100
Mike Sainristil5498
Nick Cross5498
Sonny Styles4887
Odafe Oweh4684
K'Lavon Chaisson4276
Daron Payne3462
Javon Kinlaw3258
Charles Omenihu2953
Frankie Luvu2953
Leo Chenal2342
Quan Martin2138
Tim Settle1935
Rasul Douglas1731
Shy Tuttle1629
Joshua Josephs1324
Jordan Magee916
Javontae Jean-Baptiste916

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