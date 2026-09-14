Commanders-Eagles Stats & Snaps

"Washington-Philadelphia Sunday Stats Pack" is presented by EquiTrust Life Insurance Company.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 24-22 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles presented by EquiTrust Life Insurance Company, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
General
- The Washington Commanders fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 24-22 on Sunday afternoon.
- Washington recorded 3.0 sacks against the Eagles, marking the first time since 2023 that the team has recorded three or more sacks in the season opener.
- Washington rushed for 132 yards on Sunday. It is their second-consecutive game eclipsing 130-rushing yards against the Eagles for the first time since doing so two-straight times in the 2011-12 seasons.
Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field during their Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Offense
- QB Jayden Daniels completed 18-of-34 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Daniels also rushed for 31 yards.
- Daniels has surpassed 6,000 career offensive yards.
- Daniels has reached 35 career passing touchdowns, the second most by a Washington quarterback through 25 games in franchise history.
- RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt rushed for 63 yards and one touchdown.
- Croskey-Merritt's five first down rushes are the most by a Washington RB in a first half since RB Austin Ekeler in Week 10 of 2024 (6).
- Croskey-Merritt's seven first down rushes are the most by a Washington RB in a single game since RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. (5) versus the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16 of 2025. Croskey-Merritt's seven first downs are a single-game career-high.
- WR Stefon Diggs caught four passes for 55 yards and one touchdown.
- Diggs has recorded 75 career touchdown receptions becoming the 43rd player in NFL history to accomplish the feat.
- WR Terry McLaurin recorded two receptions for 14 yards.
- McLaurin recorded his 500th career reception and joined Art Monk, Charley Taylor, Santana Moss and Gary Clark for all-time Washington players with 500 or more receptions.
- McLaurin recorded his 73rd career reception against Philadelphia, passing Drew Pearson for No. 9 all-time in NFL history in receptions against the Eagles.
- McLaurin (1,041) passes Bobby Mitchell (1,028) for No.3 all-time in career receiving yards in franchise history against the Philadelphia Eagles.
- WR Antonio Williams totaled four receptions for 64 yards and one touchdown. It was his first touchdown reception of his career.
- Williams' four receptions in this game are the most by a Washington WR in their first career game since WR Terry McLaurin in Week 1 of 2019 (5).
- Williams is the first Washington WR to have a touchdown in their first career game since WR Jahan Dotson in Week 1 of 2022.
Defense
- S Nick Cross led the team in tackles with eight. He also had two tackles for loss.
- Cross' eight total tackles are the most by a Washington player in a single game since LB Bobby Wagner in Week 17 of 2025 (10).
- LB Frankie Luvu finished the game with four tackles, one quarterback hit and one tackle for loss.
- OLB Odafe Oweh totaled three tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.
- Oweh recorded his first sack of the season in the third quarter and 31.5 of his career.
- LB Sonny Styles had four total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.
- Styles recorded his first career sack in the third quarter.
- Styles' sack is the first sack by a Washington player in their first career game since DE Chase Young in Week 1 of 2020.
Special Teams
- K Drew Stevens connected on a 55-yard field goal in the first quarter. It was his first career field goal.
- Stevens' 55-yard field goal is the longest field goal made by a Washington player in their rookie season since K James Tuthill in Week 7 of the 2002 season.
- P Tress Way has surpassed C Len Hauss for sole possession of fifth place for the most games played by a franchise player (197).
Snap counts
Offense (70 plays)
|Players
|Plays
|Percentage
|Brandon Coleman
|70
|100
|Chris Paul
|70
|100
|Josh Conerly
|70
|100
|Nick Allegretti
|70
|100
|Sam Cosmi
|70
|100
|Jayden Daniels
|70
|100
|Terry McLaurin
|61
|87
|Stefon Diggs
|44
|63
|Chig Okonkwo
|39
|56
|Dyami Brown
|37
|53
|John Bates
|34
|49
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|34
|49
|Rachaad White
|29
|41
|Antonio Williams
|26
|37
|Ben Sinnott
|18
|26
|Jaylin Lane
|18
|26
|Kaytron Allen
|7
|10
|Colson Yankoff
|2
|3
|Andrew Wylie
|1
|1
Defense (55 plays)
|Player
|Plays
|Percentage
|Jeremy Reaves
|55
|100
|Amik Robertson
|55
|100
|Mike Sainristil
|54
|98
|Nick Cross
|54
|98
|Sonny Styles
|48
|87
|Odafe Oweh
|46
|84
|K'Lavon Chaisson
|42
|76
|Daron Payne
|34
|62
|Javon Kinlaw
|32
|58
|Charles Omenihu
|29
|53
|Frankie Luvu
|29
|53
|Leo Chenal
|23
|42
|Quan Martin
|21
|38
|Tim Settle
|19
|35
|Rasul Douglas
|17
|31
|Shy Tuttle
|16
|29
|Joshua Josephs
|13
|24
|Jordan Magee
|9
|16
|Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|9
|16