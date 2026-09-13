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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders vs. Eagles | How to watch, listen, stream

Sep 13, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are kicking off their 2026 season with a road matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here's how to watch, listen to and live stream the game.

QUICK FACTS

  • This Week 1 matchup is the earliest the Commanders will travel to Philadelphia since a Week 4 trip in 2023.
  • Washington is 44-44-2 on the road against the Eagles all-time.
  • Washington is looking to win back-to-back games against the Eagles in Philadelphia for the first time since the 2015-16 seasons.
  • Washington is 6-5 all-time against the Eagles in Week 1 matchups, the last in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

WHERE TO WATCH THE COMMANDERS ON TV

The Commanders broadcast for Week 1 will air on FOX. Kevin Burkhardt will be the play-by-play announcer with Tom Brady as an analyst. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will serve as sideline reporters.

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HOW TO LISTEN TO THE COMMANDERS ON THE RADIO

  • The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
  • Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
  • Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.

PHOTOS | Best of Washington's Week 1 practice

Take a look behind the scenes as the Washington Commanders prepare for their season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

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