Practice notes | Tress Way 'pretty sure' he will retire after 2026 season

Tress Way has been one of the constants for the Washington Commanders' roster through rebrands, playoff appearances and more, but barring a change of heart, it appears that his time with the franchise is coming to a close.

Way, who has spent essentially his entire career with the franchise, announced that he is "pretty sure" the 2026 season will be his last.

"I talked with AP [general manager Adam Peters] and DQ [head coach Dan Quinn] just kinda giving them a heads up," Way said. "I didn't want to just spring that on them ... I've felt wanted here my whole career. I didn't want to play anywhere else."

Way, who was claimed by Washington after the Chicago Bears cut him for the second time in 2014, is the longest-tenured player on the roster. He has played for three coaches, suited up for a franchise that has had three different names, held snaps for numerous kickers and been a leader for the Commanders' special teams unit. He's been a team captain five times in his career, which earned him a golden "C" patch for the upcoming season.

"Having that for the rest of my life and a few jerseys hanging up with that, that'll be really special for me," Way said.

Way is also the best punter in franchise history from a statistical perspective. He has the most punt yards (39,031), yards per punt (46.9), net punt yards (34,818), net yards per punt (41.7) and punts inside the 20-yard line (325). He kicked the second-longest punt in franchise history (79 yards) with a touchback rate of just 6.1%.

Last year, Way (36) was named to his third Pro Bowl for ranking sixth in net punting at 43.9 yards per punt, second in the NFL for punts inside the 20-yard line (51.8%) and tied for fifth in kicks inside the 10-yard line (19.6%).

"I didn't even know I was gonna make a team in the NFL, let alone play for this franchise for 13 straight seasons. So, it is just pinching myself with gratitude every time I get to suit up, every time I get to play."

Safety Jeremy Reaves, who has long been one of Way's best friends on the team and had the punter officiate his wedding, said he thought Way was joking when he first heard the news. He had heard that this upcoming season could be Way's last, but he said "50% of me didn't want to believe it."

"It's a gut punch," Reaves said. "It sucked. It was a tough one. That's my brother. His family is my family and vice versa. I've seen his kids grow up from three and four to seven and eight years old now."

Way took time to thank the fans for playing a part in making him feel wanted with the team. He could feel the love they had for him, and they always took the opportunity to remind him.