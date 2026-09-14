Instant analysis | Commanders fall to Eagles in season opener

There were moments when the offense's potential flashed. After the Eagles scored their second touchdown to take an 11-point lead, they went on a 12-play, 67-yard drive that culminated with a one-yard run from Jacory Croskey-Merritt. They closed the lead twice in the second half, thanks in part to Daniels making smart decisions with the football and buying time with his legs. The Commanders finished the night with 132 rushing yards, and Daniels was efficient on the final two drives, completing nine of his 11 pass attempts.

But as Daniels said after the game, there is still plenty to learn, both for himself and the team.

"You can't shoot yourself in the foot on the little things like that," Daniels said.

The Eagles' offense wasn't faring much better than the Commanders, though, and that can be credited to the Commanders' new defensive scheme led by Daronte Jones. It was as advertised in terms of generating pressure, as they brought down quarterback Jalen Hurts three times. Saquon Barkley still had 83 rushing yards, but he was relatively bottled up and found few easy runs. They forced seven punts from Philadelphia, including three on their first four drives.

But there were moments when the Commanders' defense stumbled, and the Eagles made them pay for it. The first came near the end of the first quarter, when Dontayvion Wicks got behind the secondary for a 64-yard catch. Three plays later, Hurts connected with Dallas Goedert for a 17-yard touchdown -- his first of two on the day -- to give the Eagles a 7-3 lead.