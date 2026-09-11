Game Status | Oweh, Chaisson, Croskey-Merritt cleared to play vs. Eagles

Washington Commanders outside linebacker Odafe Oweh will be available for Sunday's season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Oweh, who the team signed this past offseason, has been dealing with a calf injury since mid-August and only recently returned to practice. He was limited in Wednesday and Thursday's practices, but head coach Dan Quinn said the team was "thrilled" with his progress.

Oweh's return will help boost a Commanders pass rush that needs to put pressure on Jalen Hurts. He's coming off a productive 2025 campaign in which he recorded 7.5 sacks in the second half of the season. He also had three sacks during the Los Angeles Chargers' playoff game against the New England Patriots.

K'Lavon Chaisson, who has dealt with a knee injury since the Commanders' joint practice with the Miami Dolphins, is also back in the lineup, giving the Commanders their top two pass rushers against a formidable offensive line. Together, Chaisson and Oweh had more pressures than any single player on the Commanders' roster in 2025.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt has been dealing with a groin injury but will be available in the Commanders' backfield. The Commanders have been one of the better running teams in the league over the last two seasons, and they'll want to continue that with their new offensive scheme. Croskey-Merritt led the Commanders with 805 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. The coaching staff praised his progress as a pass protector in training camp and have high expectations for his second season.

The remaining players on Washington's injury report -- Nick Allegretti, Jordan Magee, Marcus Mariota, Charles Omenihu, Ben Sinnott and Javon Kinlaw -- will be available for Sunday after being full participants all week. Daron Payne, who was added to the injury report with a knee issue, is also available.