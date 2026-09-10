Question of the week : Can Jayden Daniels take a big leap in 2026?

Moss: Kyle [Shanahan] said this a lot to us, and that's the guy that's on my mind the most, but I've heard it through all my career: "Sometimes, you have to overcome coaching." It's crazy ... because at times, you need to be that guy. I don't wanna see, "Alright, here's the play. Be Superman." I feel like that's what I saw everytime he lined up ... That's what I'm waiting to see with this offense is how many layups I can get my quarterback to get in a rhythm and get him going and not sit there feeling like, "I have to sit here and manipulate things by being special all the time.

Smoot: He was electric his first year in the league, but the great thing that I loved about his first year was at no point did I think he peaked. That's exciting to me, because if you're not peaking in one of your better years, there were times where I thought that if the calls were better, he would be better. I feel like in this offense that he's in now, he's gonna have layups. The thing with me is I do not want my quarterback to be Superman the whole game; I just want him to be Superman for like, four or five plays. I want him to be Clark Kent for the rest of those plays. I want him to lay the ball up.