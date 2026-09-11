3 keys to Washington leaving Philadelphia with a win

3. Stick to the run.

If there was a "heart" of the Eagles' defense, or as head coach Dan Quinn called it, "the straw that stirs the drink," it would be the interior duo of Jalen Carter, who received a contract extension this past offseason, and Jordan Davis. Carter only has 13.5 sacks in three seasons, but he has generated 143 pressures in that span. Davis is coming off the best season of his career with 72 tackles in 2025, which represents nearly half of the tackles he's made in the last four seasons.

The duo is going to make it difficult to run the ball, which will be a challenge for a team like Washington that wants to have a strong ground presence. They ranked ninth in attempts as well as fourth in yards per rush, and they want to boost those numbers even further with David Blough's scheme. If all goes well this season, the trio of Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White and Kaytron Allen will be key pieces of the game plan, and their success will help elevate the entire unit.

That can happen against the Eagles, although they will be a daunting obstacle to start the season. Last year's averages (124.4 yards allowed per game) suggest they could be taken advantage of, but the personnel says otherwise. Aside from Carter and Davis, players like Nolan Smith and Zach Baun have proven themselves as having enough athleticism to hawk down running backs. As a result, there might be fewer explosive runs and more hard-fought yards, particularly when running between the tackles.