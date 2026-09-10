LIVE: OC David Blough speaks to the media before practice https://t.co/VEqCLejvuR— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 10, 2026
WATCH | Daronte Jones and David Blough address the media on Sept. 10
Sep 10, 2026 at 10:43 AM
Tress Way has been one of the constants for the Washington Commanders' roster through rebrands, playoff appearances and more, but barring a change of heart, it appears that his time with the franchise is coming to a close.
We have finally arrived at Week 1 of the 2026 season. It might have felt like a slow crawl at times, but we are just days away from getting our first real look at the Washington Commanders' roster in the third year of the Dan Quinn era. The first matchup is against the Philadelphia Eagles, which is certainly a difficult opponent for a season opener, but the team is confident in the talent they have on the field, and it's an opportunity to see how they stack up against the defending division champs.
There is a big spotlight on Jayden Daniels ahead of his third season, and he has high expectations for what he can accomplish. The Command Center crew give their thoughts on what they think Daniels can do in the team's new offense and whether they see a leap in his development.
The Washington Commanders have released their injury report ahead of their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.
It's not a method Quinn has used for a while, but he, along with the rest of the team, felt like it was the right time to make the change.
Listen in as Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addresses the media on Sept. 9
The Washington Commanders will kick off the 2026 season on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
The Washington Commanders have released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their 2025 season opener against the New York Giants.
With each team's 53-man roster and all three preseason games in the rearview mirror, the countdown to the official start of the 2026-27 NFL season has officially reached single digits.
The Washington Commanders have announced that quarterback Jayden Daniels, wide receiver Terry McLaurin, linebacker Frankie Luvu, safety Jeremy Reaves and punter Tress Way will serve as captains for the 2026 season.