Commanders place 3 players on PUP list; 1 on Active/NFI list

Armstrong, Amos and Wise all suffered season-ending injuries during the 2025 campaign. Wise suffered a quad injury in Week 2 during the Commanders' Thursday Night Football matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Armstrong, who led the team in sacks, suffered a knee injury against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7. Amos, a 2025 second-round pick, suffered a fractured fibula in Week 10 during Washington's game against the Detroit Lions.

Per NFL rules, players placed on the PUP list can participate in all team activities aside from practice. They can be activated at any point during training camp once they are medically cleared to participate. Armstrong, Amos, Wise and Davis all count against the active roster but can be moved to the Reserve/PUP list during the roster cutdown period. At that point, they would have to miss at least the first four games of the season before being activated.