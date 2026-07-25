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Commanders place 3 players on PUP list; 1 on Active/NFI list

Jul 25, 2026 at 09:59 AM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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The Washington Commanders have placed defensive end Dorance Armstrong, cornerback Trey Amos and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. on the Active/Physically Unable to Performance list before the start of training camp on July 29.

Washington also placed undrafted free agent Fred Davis II on the Active/Non-Football Illness list.

Armstrong, Amos and Wise all suffered season-ending injuries during the 2025 campaign. Wise suffered a quad injury in Week 2 during the Commanders' Thursday Night Football matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Armstrong, who led the team in sacks, suffered a knee injury against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7. Amos, a 2025 second-round pick, suffered a fractured fibula in Week 10 during Washington's game against the Detroit Lions.

Per NFL rules, players placed on the PUP list can participate in all team activities aside from practice. They can be activated at any point during training camp once they are medically cleared to participate. Armstrong, Amos, Wise and Davis all count against the active roster but can be moved to the Reserve/PUP list during the roster cutdown period. At that point, they would have to miss at least the first four games of the season before being activated.

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