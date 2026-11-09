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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders-Rams Stats & Snaps

Nov 09, 2026 at 10:29 AM
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Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

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"Washington-Los Angeles Monday Stats Pack" is presented by EquiTrust Life Insurance Company.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 20-13 loss against the Los Angeles Rams presented by EquiTrust Life Insurance Company, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

General

  • The Washington Commanders fell to the Los Angeles Rams 20-13 on Sunday afternoon.
  • Dating back to Week 18 of the 2025 season, Washington has not allowed more than 100-rushing yards in the first half of a game in nine consecutive games. That is their longest streak of not allowing 100-rushing yards in the first half since the team did so for 10 games from Week 18 of the 2024 season to Week 9 of the 2025 season.

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Rams, Week 9

The Washington Commanders have begun warming up at Northwest Stadium for their Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

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Offense

  • QB Jayden Daniels completed 21-of-28 passes for 274 passing yards and one touchdown.
  • Daniels connected with WR Van Jefferson in the second quarter for a seven-yard touchdown pass. That was Daniels' 40th career passing touchdown. He became the third quarterback in franchise history to throw 40 career passing touchdowns in at least 30 career games.
  • Daniels became the second quarterback in franchise history to throw for 40 touchdowns within their first three seasons in the league joining QB Robert Griffin III.
  • Daniels (40) is tied with Griffin III (40) for No. 11 all-time in franchise history in passing touchdowns.
  • Daniels' 115-yard passing yards in the first half were the most he has had in a first half this season and most since Week 5 of the 2025 season.
  • Daniels (560) passed Brad Johnson (544) for No. 10 all-time in franchise history in completions.
  • Daniels surpassed 6,000 career passing yards. He became the 15th quarterback in franchise history to record 6,000-plus career passing yards.
  • Daniels became the fifth Washington quarterback to surpass 6,000 passing yards before their first 30 career games. He is the first to do so since QB Robert Griffin III (6,670).
  • Daniels has thrown for at least 200 passing yards in back to back games for the first time since Week 5-6 of the 2025 season.
  • Daniels completed 24 passes which was tied with Rich Gannon (1993), Doug Williams (1987) and Jeff George (2000) for the second-most completed passes by a Washington quarterback in a single game against the Rams in franchise history.
  • Daniels became the first Washington quarterback to complete 20-plus passes against the Rams since Kirk Cousins did so in 2015.
  • WR Van Jefferson caught five passes for 58 yards and one touchdown.
  • Jefferson recorded his first touchdown reception since Week 11 of 2025 and the 14th career touchdown.
  • WR Antonio Williams recorded three passes for 25 yards.
  • Williams' 26 receptions so far this season are the most by a Washington wide receiver in their rookie season since WR Terry McLaurin in 2019 (58).
  • WR Stefon Diggs registered three receptions for 51 yards.
  • Diggs (972) passed Brandon Marshall (970) for No. 20 all-time in NFL history in receptions.
  • RB Rachaad White rushed for 28 yards and caught two passes for 41 yards.
  • White's 45-yard reception in the first quarter was the longest by a Washington running back since Brian Robinson Jr.'s 51-yard touchdown reception against Seattle in Week 10 of the 2023 season.
  • White's 45-yard reception was his longest reception since Week 10 of 2023 (53).

Defense

  • OLB K'Lavon Chaisson totaled three tackles and one forced fumble.
  • Chaisson forced his third fumble of the season, a new single-season high.
  • Chaisson became the first Washington linebacker to have three forced fumbles in a single season since LB Cole Holcomb in 2019 (3).
  • S Nick Cross recorded eight total tackles, three passes defensed, one interception, one fumble recovery and one tackle for loss.
  • Cross recovered his first fumble of the season and second of his career. It was his first fumble recovery since Week 6 of 2022.
  • Cross recorded his first interception of the season and his first since Week 7 of the 2025 season.
  • This was Cross' first game with at least one fumble recovery, one interception, one tackle for loss and multiple passes defensed in his career.
  • LB Frankie Luvu led the team with 15 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and one sack.
  • This was Luvu's first game with at least 1.0 sack, two quarterback hits and multiple tackles for loss since Week 11 of 2024 (2.0 sacks, three quarterback hits and two tackles for loss).

Special Teams

  • P Tress Way hit five punts for 233 yards (46.6 avg.) and hit three inside the 20 yard line.
  • Way appeared in his 204th career regular season game, passing Dave Butz (203) for No. 4 all-time in franchise history in regular season games played.
  • K Drew Stevens was 2-for-2 on field goals and 1-for-1 on extra points.
  • Stevens is now 16-of-19 on field goals this season.

Snap counts

Offense (62 plays)

PlayerPlaysPercentage
Brandon Coleman62100
Chris Paul62100
Josh Conerly62100
Sam Cosmi62100
Jayden Daniels62100
Antonio Williams5284
Chig Okonkwo4674
Stefon Diggs3861
Van Jefferson3658
Rachaad White3556
Matt Gulbin3556
Austin Ekeler2845
Lucas Patrick2744
Ben Sinnott2642
Jaden Bradley1727
John Bates1524
Luke McCaffrey915
Colson Yankoff711
Andrew Wylie12

Defense (75 plays)

PlayerPlaysPercentage
Frankie Luvu75100
Nick Cross75100
Sonny Styles7397
Trey Amos7397
Amik Robertson7296
Charles Omenihu5776
K'Lavon Chaisson4661
Jeremy Reaves4560
Odafe Oweh4459
Shy Tuttle4357
Quan Martin4256
Dorance Armstrong4053
Tim Settle3344
Deatrich Wise2837
Johnny Netwon2027
Joshua Josephs1824
Rasul Douglas1824
Ricky Barber1520
Percy Butler79
Mike Sainristil11

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