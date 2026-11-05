 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

NFC East roundup | Some movement in the division

Nov 05, 2026 at 11:48 AM
Author Image
Hayley Salvatore

Contributor

WC_11012026_WK08_PHIvsWAS_TRS086
Taylor Strnad/Washington Commanders

Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season saw the Washington Commanders host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. The Dallas Cowboys faced off against the Arizona Cardinals, while the New York Giants enjoyed a bye week.

NFC East Standings:

  1. New York Giants (4-2-1; Point differential: +2)
  1. Dallas Cowboys (3-5; Point differential: +6)
  1. Washington Commanders (2-4-1; Point differential: -23)
  1. Philadelphia Eagles (2-6; Point differential: -65)

With their divisional win over Philadelphia, Washington jumped up a spot to No. 3 in the divisional standings. The good news for Commanders fans is that Washington still has one matchup against both the Giants and Cowboys remaining this season, so the NFC East crown is still up for grabs.

Let's take a deeper look at what worked and what didn't for each team in the NFC East and how they look heading into Week 9.

New York Giants

Looking ahead to the Philadelphia Eagles: Having lost their past six games, the Eagles are in a difficult position. They've gone from the top of the pack in the NFC East to the bottom and will be hosting a rested Giants team. By signing Greg Newsome to a three-year contract extension on Tuesday, New York ensured long-term continuity in its No. 8 secondary and renewed confidence in the unit.

Related Links

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Eagles, Week 8

Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders during their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

EaglesCommanders
1 / 206
KC105427
2 / 206
KC105428
3 / 206
KC105441
4 / 206
KC105377 (1)
5 / 206
KC105560
6 / 206
KC105400
7 / 206
KC105388
8 / 206
AM3_8195 (1)
9 / 206
TRS03728
10 / 206
TRS03727
11 / 206
EFM08129 (1)
12 / 206
EFM08132
13 / 206
TRS03773
14 / 206
EFM08140
15 / 206
TRS03713
16 / 206
TRS03712
17 / 206
EFM08129
18 / 206
AM3_8195
19 / 206
KC100783
20 / 206
KC104766
21 / 206
KC104964
22 / 206
KC104571
23 / 206
KC104965
24 / 206
KC104751
25 / 206
KC104190
26 / 206
KC104541
27 / 206
KC103554
28 / 206
KC104416
29 / 206
KC104093
30 / 206
KC104333
31 / 206
KC104355
32 / 206
AM3_8185
33 / 206
KC104322
34 / 206
AM3_8219
35 / 206
EFM07917
36 / 206
EFM07918
37 / 206
EFM07804
38 / 206
EFM07816
39 / 206
EFM07896
40 / 206
TS101495
41 / 206
KC103497
42 / 206
KC103400
43 / 206
KC103151
44 / 206
KC103273
45 / 206
KC103453
46 / 206
KC103459
47 / 206
KC103455
48 / 206
AM3_8561
49 / 206
TRS04015
50 / 206
TRS04046
51 / 206
TRS04016
52 / 206
TRS04045
53 / 206
EFM08650
54 / 206
EFM08742
55 / 206
EFM08743
56 / 206
EFM08643
57 / 206
EFM08659
58 / 206
KC201690
59 / 206
KC201583
60 / 206
KC107092
61 / 206
KC106935
62 / 206
KC107034
63 / 206
KC201299
64 / 206
KC107085
65 / 206
TRS03899
66 / 206
KC106911
67 / 206
KC106752
68 / 206
KC106790
69 / 206
KC106861
70 / 206
KC106858
71 / 206
AM3_8516
72 / 206
AM3_8479
73 / 206
AM3_8464
74 / 206
AM3_8289
75 / 206
AM3_8517
76 / 206
AM3_8518
77 / 206
KC106653
78 / 206
KC106601
79 / 206
TRS03869
80 / 206
KC106358
81 / 206
KC106382
82 / 206
KC106209
83 / 206
KC106632
84 / 206
KC106576
85 / 206
KC106566
86 / 206
KC106667
87 / 206
KC105729
88 / 206
KC105693
89 / 206
KC105697
90 / 206
EFM08343
91 / 206
KC105752
92 / 206
EFM08359
93 / 206
EFM08423
94 / 206
KC106201
95 / 206
EFM08355
96 / 206
EFM08300
97 / 206
EFM09435
98 / 206
EFM09333
99 / 206
EFM09424
100 / 206
EFM09313
101 / 206
TS106869
102 / 206
AM3_9633
103 / 206
TS106950
104 / 206
KC209281 1
105 / 206
KC209309
106 / 206
KC105444
107 / 206
KC104206
108 / 206
ROSE3181
109 / 206
KC103801
110 / 206
KC103733
111 / 206
KC103876
112 / 206
KC103130 (1)
113 / 206
KC104133
114 / 206
KC104176
115 / 206
KC103231
116 / 206
KC103123
117 / 206
KC103877
118 / 206
EFM00067
119 / 206
EFM00049
120 / 206
EFM00154
121 / 206
EFM00128
122 / 206
EFM09984
123 / 206
EFM09979
124 / 206
EFM00025
125 / 206
EFM00137
126 / 206
EFM09973
127 / 206
EFM00070
128 / 206
TRS04636
129 / 206
KC102942
130 / 206
TRS04562
131 / 206
KC102820
132 / 206
TRS04642
133 / 206
TRS04640
134 / 206
AM3_9579
135 / 206
AM3_9473
136 / 206
KC102783
137 / 206
KC102746
138 / 206
EFM09884
139 / 206
EFM09883
140 / 206
KC102759
141 / 206
AM3_9548
142 / 206
KC102453
143 / 206
KC102422
144 / 206
KC102521
145 / 206
KC102386
146 / 206
KC102324
147 / 206
AM3_9361
148 / 206
EFM09809
149 / 206
EFM09727
150 / 206
EFM09788
151 / 206
KC102287
152 / 206
EFM09711
153 / 206
KC102291
154 / 206
EFM09714
155 / 206
KC101897
156 / 206
EFM09517
157 / 206
AM3_9241
158 / 206
KC101809
159 / 206
KC101810
160 / 206
EFM09514
161 / 206
KC101812
162 / 206
KC101814
163 / 206
KC101876
164 / 206
EFM09697
165 / 206
EFM09582
166 / 206
KC101659
167 / 206
KC101642
168 / 206
TRS04487
169 / 206
KC101582
170 / 206
KC101734
171 / 206
AM3_9004
172 / 206
TRS04492
173 / 206
TRS04465
174 / 206
KC101556
175 / 206
KC101553
176 / 206
KC101136
177 / 206
KC101111
178 / 206
KC101117
179 / 206
KC101103
180 / 206
KC100967
181 / 206
KC101375
182 / 206
KC101180 (1)
183 / 206
KC101447
184 / 206
KC109684
185 / 206
KC109831
186 / 206
KC100864
187 / 206
KC100695
188 / 206
KC100894
189 / 206
KC100826
190 / 206
KC109635
191 / 206
KC100654
192 / 206
KC100585
193 / 206
KC100836
194 / 206
KC100527
195 / 206
KC100674
196 / 206
KC100434
197 / 206
KC100452
198 / 206
KC100283
199 / 206
KC100289
200 / 206
KC100262
201 / 206
KC100271
202 / 206
KC100409
203 / 206
KC100242
204 / 206
KC100513
205 / 206
KC100391
206 / 206
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Dallas Cowboys

What worked: Although nobody broke out for long runs, the Cowboys' ground game served its purpose in moving the ball during their 33-30 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The team's longest run was a seven-yard scramble by Dak Prescott, who finished as the team's second-leading rusher with 20 yards on seven carries, including a five-yard touchdown run. Javonte Williams led Dallas with 24 carries for 56 yards.

Needs Improvement: The second-half defense allowed Arizona to come back in the game. Dallas led by two touchdowns early in the fourth quarter and never trailed until the Cardinals kicked the game-winner. Things changed when the Cardinals brought Gardner Minshew in for Jacoby Brissett toward the end of the third quarter. The change led to touchdowns on four straight possessions, which evened the score and sent the game into overtime.

Minshew had help from Tyler Allgeier, whose 147 rushing yards brought the Cardinals back into the game. He first had a career-long 63-yard dash, followed by a 50-yard run. Allgeier finished with 191 total yards, with all but seven coming in the second half, and averaged 13.4 yards per carry.

Looking ahead to the Indianapolis Colts: Indianapolis has been on a downward spiral with four straight losses, the most recent being a 42-7 blowout against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts have also started moving players, namely by trading DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers, which shows they'll likely be sellers when the Nov. 10 trade deadline hits. Daniel Jones struggled against the Jaguars' defense, and the offense failed to convert on either of its fourth-down attempts.

Jonathan Taylor will likely be the Cowboys' biggest challenge. Despite a quiet performance against Jacksonville, the running back ranks eighth in rushing with 610 yards on 148 attempts.

Washington Commanders

What worked: The Commanders secured their second win of the season and their first in the division. Although Jayden Daniels and the passing game needed some time to get traction without Terry McLaurin, receivers Antonio Williams and Treylon Burks showed up in big ways, making clutch catches of 30 and 53 yards, respectively. Both receptions set the Commanders up for field goals and ultimately bolstered their lead against a tough opponent.

The Commanders' defense also generated a season-high 46.5 percent pressure rate on dropbacks, according to NFL+. It also sacked Tanner McKee five times and forced two turnovers. Washington's five sacks were its most in a game since Week 5 of the 2025 season.

Needs Improvement: Slow starts plagued the Commanders last season, and that issue showed up again in the first quarter against the Eagles. A missed field goal attempt left three points on the field, and a fumble handed Philadelphia a touchdown. There were also a large number of pre-snap penalties that stifled momentum and pushed the offense back. Washington put itself in a 10-0 hole but was able to climb out of it after Daniels sent a message to the offense that things needed to change. Washington followed its leader, putting up 27 unanswered points and ultimately handing Philadelphia another loss.

Looking ahead to the Los Angeles Rams: The Commanders will be without Javon Kinlaw (knee), Daron Payne (foot) and Jeremy McNichols (foot) for the rest of the season. Washington has been moving the ball well on offense, averaging 5.9 yards per carry against Philadelphia in Week 8. The caveat is that the Commanders haven't faced a top-five defense since Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks, a game they narrowly won 33-31.

Los Angeles' No. 5 defense could get a boost on Sunday with the return of Myles Garrett. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year has been sidelined with a knee injury, but his 21-day practice window was opened, and he was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. He's a game-wrecker, and alongside Aaron Donald, the defensive line is dangerous. It would also be the first game the two have played side by side since Donald's return to the NFL, which adds even more pressure on Washington's offense to perform.

Philadelphia Eagles

What worked: The Eagles started hot on both offense and defense in the first half. The Philadelphia defense forced a Chig Okonkwo fumble that was recovered by Zach Baun, which they turned into six points with a touchdown drive. Despite the strong start and putting Washington in a 10-point hole, Philadelphia couldn't maintain the momentum.

Needs Improvement: The offensive line had a tough time protecting McKee from the Commanders' pass rush. McKee faced a lot of pressure from Washington, which made it difficult for him to get the ball out on time. The Eagles' only points came on a field goal and a rushing touchdown from Saquon Barkley, further emphasizing the need for the offensive line to provide better protection for its quarterback.

Philadelphia dropped to 2-6, its worst start through eight games since 1999, and suffered its sixth consecutive defeat for the first time since 2012.

Looking ahead to the New York Giants: The Eagles announced a quarterback change on Wednesday, benching McKee in favor of Joe Milton III. Milton, whose last game came against New York on Jan. 4 as a member of the Dallas Cowboys, will be the fourth quarterback to throw a pass for Philadelphia this season. The No. 3 option likely hasn't gotten many first-team reps ahead of this week's practices, which could lead the Eagles to make early mistakes and get off to a slow start.

Related Content

news

Commanders vs. Rams Week 9 injury report

The Washington Commanders have released their injury report ahead of their matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Tim Settle, Shy Tuttle step up to fill void in Commanders' D-line

The Washington Commanders' defensive interior looked drastically different last weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles. It turns out that it will be the new normal going forward.

news

Doug Williams named finalist in contributor category for HOF class of '27

Williams, who spent nine seasons in the NFL as a player and nearly three decades as a front office member for multiple teams, was the first Black quarterback to start in and win a Super Bowl during the Redskins' 1987 season.

news

Commanders vs. Rams preview | West coast vs. east coast

The Washington Commanders are hosting the Los Angeles Rams at Northwest Stadium this weekend. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.

news

Commanders shout out Terry McLaurin by copying TD celebration

Having been selected as a team captain for the fifth time in his career, McLaurin's presence as a leader is what his teammates miss most.

news

Jayden Daniels' leadership helps spark Commanders' offense

To the players, the speech was everything they expected from Daniels, who took another step in his development as a leader.

news

Final thoughts | Updates on McNichols, pass-rush is more in sync

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addressed the media the day after the team's 27-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are some of his final thoughts before moving on to the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Game Balls | 4 standouts from Washington's win against the Eagles

Quarterback Jayden Daniels, the defensive line, wide receiver Treylon Burks and running back Rachaad White had game ball-worthy outings in the critical division win against Philadelphia on Sunday Night Football

news

5 takeaways from Commanders vs. Eagles

The Washington Commanders secured their second win of the season with a 27-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are five takeaways from Week 8.

news

Commanders-Eagles Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 27-10 win against the Philadelphia Eagles presented by EquiTrust Life Insurance Company, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

news

Instant analysis | Commanders score 27 unanswered points in win over Eagles

Jayden Daniels, who notched his first win since Week 5 of the 2025 season against the Los Angeles Chargers, accounted for 240 total yards, including 217 through the air, and a touchdown.

Advertising