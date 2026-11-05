NFC East roundup | Some movement in the division

Washington Commanders

What worked: The Commanders secured their second win of the season and their first in the division. Although Jayden Daniels and the passing game needed some time to get traction without Terry McLaurin, receivers Antonio Williams and Treylon Burks showed up in big ways, making clutch catches of 30 and 53 yards, respectively. Both receptions set the Commanders up for field goals and ultimately bolstered their lead against a tough opponent.

The Commanders' defense also generated a season-high 46.5 percent pressure rate on dropbacks, according to NFL+. It also sacked Tanner McKee five times and forced two turnovers. Washington's five sacks were its most in a game since Week 5 of the 2025 season.

Needs Improvement: Slow starts plagued the Commanders last season, and that issue showed up again in the first quarter against the Eagles. A missed field goal attempt left three points on the field, and a fumble handed Philadelphia a touchdown. There were also a large number of pre-snap penalties that stifled momentum and pushed the offense back. Washington put itself in a 10-0 hole but was able to climb out of it after Daniels sent a message to the offense that things needed to change. Washington followed its leader, putting up 27 unanswered points and ultimately handing Philadelphia another loss.

Looking ahead to the Los Angeles Rams: The Commanders will be without Javon Kinlaw (knee), Daron Payne (foot) and Jeremy McNichols (foot) for the rest of the season. Washington has been moving the ball well on offense, averaging 5.9 yards per carry against Philadelphia in Week 8. The caveat is that the Commanders haven't faced a top-five defense since Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks, a game they narrowly won 33-31.