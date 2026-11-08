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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Gameday blog | Commanders vs. Rams, Week 9

Nov 08, 2026 at 01:01 PM
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The Washington Commanders are taking on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9. Check out this Gameday blog for stats, updates and more.

1:00 p.m.

It's Sunday, and we have a football game to watch. Let's do this. The Rams have won the toss and will defer. Time for Jayden Daniels and the Commanders' offense.

1:08 p.m.

LA is challenging the ruled incompletion and it stands as called. Early gamble for the Rams that doesn't pay off. They lose a timeout.

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1:16 p.m.

The Commanders are settling for a field goal after Daniels' pass to Van Jefferson is short of the marker. And after the refs confer, they say there was no foul for roughing the passer on the play. It's 3-0 after the 37-field field goal from Drew Stevens.

1:18 p.m.

The Commanders showed they can move the ball against this Rams defense on that drive. Daniels looked sharp overall with three passes on four attempts. The real question is how this defense will look against Stafford and the Rams offense. Gotta find a way to bring pressure and have it hit home.

1:25 p.m.

Tough break for the Commanders. They get the stop on third down, but Sonny Styles called for PI. Rams still driving.

1:28 p.m.

The Commanders force a field goal attempt from the Rams. Puka Nacua got taken down for a four-yard loss on first down and dropped another pass on second down. We're all tied up, 3-3.

1:31 p.m.

Both drives from the Commanders and Rams were a bit of a slog. So far Stafford has not felt the heat from Washington's attempts at pressure. We'll see how long that holds, but that remains key for them. Put him under duress and force bad decisions out of him.

1:35 p.m.

Nice end to the first quarter with an 18-yard catch from Antonio Williams. It seems like Daniels and the Commanders' offense have good answers for this Rams defense. They have 76 yards with five first downs, and Daniels has not experienced a ton of pressure so far. Let's see if they can maintain that, though.

1:39 p.m.

Big play by Rachaad White on a screen for 45 yards! Commanders inside the Rams' 10. And touchdown Washington! Daniels completes a seven-yard pass to Van Jefferson for the score! It's 10-3 Commanders

1:45 p.m.

Stafford's third down pass is too far, and the Commanders are getting the ball back after three and out. Big opportunity for Washington coming up.

1:52 p.m.

Daniels had White open on third and short, but the pass was low and slightly behind White. Washington punts the ball back to LA.

1:57 p.m.

A third-down drop from Tutu Atwell, who was open on the play. Washington is getting the ball back again!

2:01 p.m.

The Commanders have looked solid on offense so far, but the snaps have been consistently high. Gotta fix that.

2:02 p.m.

Forbes breaks up a pass intended for Okonkwo. Washington punting it back to LA.

2:11 p.m.

The pressure finally gets to Stafford. Luvu gets the sack for a loss of nine.

2:47 p.m.

Touchdown Rams. Blake Corum runs it in from two yards out. It's 13-10 Rams after the eight-play drive to start the second half.

2:49 p.m.

One thing I'm keeping an eye on assuming Gulbin does step in at center in a few minutes is the speed of his snaps. They were a little slow getting to Daniels in training camp, which is obviously not ideal against players like Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett.

2:53 p.m.

Commanders couldn't convert a third-and-short. Tress Way punting it back.

3:02 p.m.

Good challenge by DQ there. Stafford's pass is changed to incomplete, and the Commanders are getting the ball back.

3:06 p.m.

Daniels gets the ball to Antonio Williams, but it's short on third down. Tress Way out to punt again.

3:09 p.m.

Interception! Stafford's pass to Puka is picked off by Nick Cross. Washington ball deep in Rams territory.

3:13 p.m.

We're all tied up at Northwest Stadium. Stevens hits a 41-yard attempt.

3:26 p.m.

Touchdown Rams. Puka hauls it in from seven-yards out. 20-13 LA

3:46 p.m.

Big stop by the Commanders' defense. Offense has to do something with the opportunity.

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Rams, Week 9 pregame

The Washington Commanders have begun warming up at Northwest Stadium for their Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

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PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Rams, Week 9 arrivals

The Washington Commanders have begun arriving at Northwest Stadium for their Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

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