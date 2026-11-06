Game Status | Treylon Burks, Dyami Brown ruled out vs. Rams

The Washington Commanders have ruled out wide receivers Dyami Brown and Treylon Burks for their Week 9 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Burks did not practice all week with a foot injury. Brown tweaked his calf during practice on Thursday and did not participate in practice on Friday.

The Commanders have been dealt multiple blows to their receiver room in recent weeks, as Terry McLaurin was placed on Injured Reserve following a torn patellar tendon suffered against the San Francisco 49ers. There are currently only two receivers on the Commanders' active roster who have caught passes in the regular season and will play on Sunday: Stefon Diggs and rookie Antonio Williams.

Both Diggs and Williams are expected to have bigger roles against a Rams secondary that could be without starting cornerback Trent McDuffie and safety Kam Curl. The Commanders also have Van Jefferson, who impressed in training camp but was on the team's practice squad prior to McLaurin's injury, and undrafted rookie Jaden Bradley.

"I like the development," head coach Dan Quinn said of Bradley. "He's put in excellent work. He's usually the featured player on the scout team. And so, there's some benefit that comes with that. You're studying that player, you're looking at some mannerisms, you're doing some things, you're getting more of the targets in practice. I don't have any numbers to support it, but I would bet that type of player develops faster because they get more targets at practice, the contested catches, they gotta go."