Tim Settle, Shy Tuttle step up to fill void in Commanders' D-line

Settle came to Washington because he wanted to "control the middle of the field," as he put it when he rejoined the team that drafted him in 2018. They wanted him to help shore up the run defense, which struggled last season, and so far, while Settle is not solely responsible for it, the Commanders have done much better against the run. They were 22nd in the league in the category this time last season; now, they are 12th and allowing less than 100 rushing yards per game.

"I think I'm gonna be used in a really good way, and I'm gonna be used definitely to help the defense, just being able to penetrate and do what I've been doing in the past in my career," Settle said in March.

But Settle's value does not stop at stuffing runs. His 15 sacks in the previous eight years don't sound like much, but he has nearly doubled that number in quarterback hits, including 10 in 2024, and 41 total pressures, according to Pro Football Reference. He already has a half-sack this season, and there is a chance that will increase with more snaps.

Settle admitted that he is still getting back into the groove of rushing quarterbacks -- his previous role required him to be mostly a run-stuffer -- but with Payne now out for the foreseeable future, he will likely have more opportunities to generate pressure.

"It's starting to feel good to be able to fill blocks differently and be able to collapse the pocket," Settle said. "Just keep the quarterback uncomfortable."

Settle believes he and Tuttle work well together, partially because their skill sets are interchangeable. Jokes about strength aside, they are both larger presences in the defensive interior who know how to hold up blocks and prevent offensive linemen from covering up linebackers.

Tuttle agrees with Settle that the two have strong chemistry on the field. They have known each other since high school, so they have had plenty of time to learn how to work well together.

"That's my brother," Tuttle said. "And really, it's just taking advantage of the opportunity."

They will need more of Settle and Tuttle's on-field synergy on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, who average 125.5 rushing yards per game, fueled by the duo of Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. The two have combined for 937 yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

The challenge, Tuttle said, will be attacking for four quarters.