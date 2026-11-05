Practice notes | Robert Henry preparing for new opportunity with Commanders

Although he was on the back end of the running back depth chart in training camp, that was not a knock on Henry's talent. He became the third UTSA player in program history to rush for 1,000 yards during his final season, despite missing two games. He recorded 2,339 yards and 27 rushing touchdowns in three seasons with the Roadrunners, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. His highlight performance came against Texas A&M, when he rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns on just 16 carries.

And Henry did have some positive moments outside of his preseason touchdown against the Dolphins. Henry's first three runs went for 11, four and two yards. He helped the Commanders get into field goal range and later accounted for 40 of the offense's 68 yards on their first touchdown drive of the night. In just two possessions, Henry had 57 rushing yards on six carries.

"I just kept running," Henry said. "The holes were definitely opening it up."

But Henry is not resting on what he did in August. Not only was that three months ago, but he is also on the active roster with a good chance of being a piece in the Commanders' game plan for the Rams, who allow the fifth-fewest yards per game and rank sixth in third-down conversion rate. He knows he needs to produce results, and quickly, with his spot on the roster.