Instant analysis | Commanders fall to Rams, 20-13

The Commanders' final two drives ended with a turnover on downs and a fumble recovered by Rams linebacker Byron Young as Chig Okonkwo tried to pitch the ball to a teammate to keep the final play alive.

The Commanders have a short week coming up as they prepare for a Thursday night matchup against the New York Giants, which Daniels has already said is a "must-win" game.

Many of Washington's lingering issues, from the presnap penalties to struggles against No. 1 receivers, were prevalent against the Rams, but they all play into the Commanders' biggest problem of struggling to play four consistent quarters of football. At times, they looked competitive and arguably more impressive against the Rams. They scored on their first two drives and held the Rams, who had the fourth-ranked offense, to just three points until the closing seconds of the first half.

After their touchdown in the second quarter, though, the Commanders did little on offense as Myles Garrett, who had three sacks and a fumble in his return, and Aaron Donald led a relentless pass rush from the Rams. They had 313 yards for the afternoon, but 157 of that came on their first three possessions. Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford had 228 passing yards, 150 of which went to Puka Nacua, and the Rams' offense, while flawed with two turnovers, did enough to take the lead twice in the second half.