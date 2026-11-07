Commanders activate Jer'Zhan Newton, place Dyami Brown on IR

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Commanders have activated the following player from the Reserve/Injured List:
- DT Jer'Zhan Newton
The Washington Commanders placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:
- WR Dyami Brown
The Washington Commanders have elevated the following player from the practice squad:
- WR Jaden Bradley
DT Jer'Zhan Newton (Pectoral) has been upgraded and removed from the injury report.