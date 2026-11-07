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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders activate Jer'Zhan Newton, place Dyami Brown on IR

Nov 07, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Commanders have activated the following player from the Reserve/Injured List:

  • DT Jer'Zhan Newton

The Washington Commanders placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:

  • WR Dyami Brown

The Washington Commanders have elevated the following player from the practice squad:

  • WR Jaden Bradley

DT Jer'Zhan Newton (Pectoral) has been upgraded and removed from the injury report.

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