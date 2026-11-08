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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders vs. Rams | How to watch, listen, stream

Nov 08, 2026 at 12:33 PM
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Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are back from their bye week and preparing to host the Los Angeles Rams. Here's how to watch, listen to and live stream the game.

QUICK FACTS

  • This is the first time that the Commanders will play the Rams at home since 2020 and the first time they will face off against Los Angeles since 2023.
  • Washington has a 10-7 all-time home record against the Rams and 24-13-1 overall.
  • The Commanders are looking to get their first win at home against the Rams since 2015.
  • With a win against the Rams, Washington would go 2-0 at home against the NFC West for the first time since 2017.
  • With a win, Washington would be 3-0-1 at Northwest Stadium this season, which is their best record of home games since 2024 when the team went 4-0 in four home games through eight games played.
  • With a win, Washington would move to 2-1 against the NFC West this season, their best record against that division since 2017.

WHERE TO WATCH THE COMMANDERS ON TV

The Commanders broadcast for Week 9 will air on FOX. Chris Myers will be the play-by-play announcer, Mark Schlereth will be an analyst with Jen Hale as the sideline reporter.

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HOW TO LISTEN TO THE COMMANDERS ON THE RADIO

  • The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
  • Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
  • Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Rams, Week 9 pregame

The Washington Commanders have begun warming up at Northwest Stadium for their Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

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