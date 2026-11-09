5 takeaways from Commanders vs. Rams

The Washington Commanders fell to 2-5-1 after a 20-13 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams. Here are five takeaways from the Week 9 matchup.

1. Struggles to play a full four quarters.

The Commanders have been trying to put together a complete game all season. Nine weeks later, they are still searching for such a game.

Washington got out to a good enough start in the first half. It was not perfect -- they still had pre-snap penalties and a turnover -- but it was enough to outperform a talented Rams team that was sluggish to start the afternoon. Jayden Daniels was 6-of-7 during the offense's first two drives and threw a seven-yard touchdown to Van Jefferson.

The Rams found little success outside of the field goal on their opening drive with back-to-back three-and-outs in the second quarter. The Rams ended the half with another field goal, but it remained a four-point lead in Washington's favor.

The second half, however, was a different story. The Rams didn't do much more, but the two touchdowns they scored at the top of the third and fourth quarters were enough to give them a lead that Washington could not overcome. The Commanders' offense did little in the third quarter with just 20 yards on 10 plays. There was more production in the final 15 minutes, but the results were much the same: a punt, a turnover on downs and a fumble.