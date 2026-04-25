Commanders select Joshua Josephs with No. 147 overall pick

The Washington Commanders have selected pass rusher Joshua Josephs with the No. 147 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Josephs, a four-year contributor for the University of Tennessee, recorded 104 tackles with 9.5 sacks and eight pass breakups in his career with the Vols. He was a two-year starter in 2024 and 2025 and led Tennessee with three forced fumbles two years ago.

"Long, upright edge defender with an NBA-caliber wingspan and room to continue filling out his frame," wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "Josephs uses his arms to stay separated from blocks and spill runs wide. However, he needs to get bigger and stronger to better support the run against NFL blocking. He has long strides and plus closing burst to chase and capture. His pass rush is the same on every snap, showing good burst and effort but a predictable track that is slowed by force."

The Commanders have made a considerable effort to rebuild their pass rush this offseason, signing players like Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson during free agency. However, there wasn't much long-term security for the position outside of the 2026 season, as several players' contracts expired in 2027. Josephs, who many consider to be a developmental project, does fix some of that issue while also allowing the Commanders to keep a fresh rotation up front.

"Part of the hockey defensive line rotation at Tennessee," wrote Commanders analyst Logan Paulsen. "Has long arms and a good get off and constantly stresses tackles as a rusher. He's a little bit of a gamble, but based on the film, one worth taking."