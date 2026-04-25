Social media reacts to Commanders drafting RB Kaytron Allen

The Washington Commanders added to their backfield by taking running back Kaytron Allen with the 187th overall pick. Here's how social media reacted to the news.
RB Kaytron Allen to the Commanders— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 25, 2026
14.2 rushes per game
#1 in class
15.5 touches per game
#2 in class
27% of his carries came vs heavy boxes
#1 in class
still averaged 4.8 YPC vs heavy boxes
only 11% of runs failed to gain yardage
#3 best in class
vs light boxes? 7.0…
#Commanders get that physical short yardage back they are missing with Kaytron Allen.— The GOAT House (@GoatHouseNFL) April 25, 2026
New #Commanders RB Kaytron Allen is a BEAST— brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) April 25, 2026
In 2025:
🪖 210 carries
🪖 1,303 rush yds
🪖 15 rush TDs
🪖 6.2 AVG
🪖 91.3 PFF rushing grade
🪖 89.5 PFF overall grade
🪖 30 explosive runs (10+yds) pic.twitter.com/OeDXb8o6QS
Steal of the Draft.— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 25, 2026
Kaytron "Fatman" Allen → @Commanders#WeAre x @Kaytron_Allen pic.twitter.com/IqT4NBjcAE
Kaytron Allen is a hard tackle— Commandalorian (@Commandalore) April 25, 2026
5'11" 216 lbs. Built compact
3.8 yards after contact avg
Washington Commanders have found a RB who sticks his foot in the dirt and goes North
Comp: Kareem Hunt or Chris Rodriguez#RaiseHail | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/1Adbp1bqnP
JCM, Rachaad White, Kaytron Allen RB by committee pic.twitter.com/jUzNfDL77W— paul williams (@paulwillFGP) April 25, 2026
Kaytron Allen is a different archetype at RB than what’s currently on the roster— Dre (@DCSportsDre) April 25, 2026
RB DRAFT PICK:— Andrew🏈 (@ky_bourbon_guy) April 25, 2026
Kaytron Allen → Commanders | Round 5, Pick 187
• College: Penn State
• Skill set: downhill, high‑volume, vision and contact balance
• Immediate role: early‑down and short‑yardage option with committee usage
Full RB profile ⬇️#NFLDraft #Commanders #PennState https://t.co/b9akQih1zh
This still applies. Washington Commanders got an excellent value deal with Kaytron Allen, and a guy I think can be a volume runner. https://t.co/RqGNGoqbDH— Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) April 25, 2026
I said 2 years ago I would love Kaytron Allen. And here we are. In the 6th. Feels like a steal. I love it. #RaiseHail— Andrew Kinzer (@SkinzerHTTR) April 25, 2026
The Commanders just drafted Penn State RB Kaytron Allen in Round 6, at 187 overall.— Grant Paulsen (@GrantPaulsen) April 25, 2026
🏈 5-11, 216 lbs
🏈2025 3rd-Team All-American
🏈 2025: 1303 Rush Yds, 15 TD
🏈 Highly regarded in pass-pro
🏈 Very patient; not shifty
🏈 Not fast; more of a thumper pic.twitter.com/YfbWqFUTm2
COMMANDERS JUST GOT THEIR HAMMER!— FTN (@FTNFantasy) April 25, 2026
Kaytron Allen gives this offense a tone-setter between the tackles. The 6.2 YPC jumps out, but the contact balance and leg drive are what translate.
Short-yardage work could turn into more... could turn into fantasy relevance fast 📈
-… pic.twitter.com/lYnJrJ0OqN
RAPID REACTION: The #Commanders select PSU RB Kaytron Allen!— Denton Day (D-Day) (@TheDentonDay) April 25, 2026
I love the pick!#RaiseHail @team980 pic.twitter.com/E6O2zXW2MR
@Commanders I love the Kaytron Allen selection. From what I've seen the boy can play!!— TH3 RED BADGER (@algoo21) April 25, 2026
Welcome to DC Kaytron Allen! pic.twitter.com/hAnvhfuQo3— Shaun 👻 (@Terry4Tuddy) April 25, 2026
KAYTRON ALLEN IN ROUND 6 IS SO GOOD MAN, WASHINGTON IS ACTUALLY MAKING THE MOST OF THEIR LIMITED PICKS— NotoriousOne (@Notor1ous_One) April 25, 2026
Kaytron Allen is a solid pick up in the 6th round. Love it pic.twitter.com/zytxRDVdPB— 𝓒𝓸𝓶𝓶𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓮𝓻𝓼 𝓡𝓸𝓫 🇺🇸 (@WFTRob) April 25, 2026