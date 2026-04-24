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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders 2026 Mock Draft Madness | Day 2

Apr 24, 2026 at 04:19 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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Emily Faith Morgan/Washington Commanders

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.

The Washington Commanders started the draft off strong by taking linebacker Sonny Styles, but now the focus shifts to Day 2. Here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 71 overall pick.

Expert: Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Selection: Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

Expert: Jacob Camenker, USA Today

**Selection:** Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

Expert: Matt Miller, ESPN

**Selection:** Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

**Selection:** Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State

Expert: Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports

**Selection:** Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

Expert: Daniel Flick, SI.com

**Selection:** De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss

Expert: Eric Froton, NBC SPorts

Selection: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Expert: Ryan McCrystal, Sharp Football Analysis

**Selection:** Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Expert: Bleacher Report Scouting Department

**Selection:** Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Expert: Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

**Selection:** Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

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