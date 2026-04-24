Commanders 2026 Mock Draft Madness | Day 2

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.
The Washington Commanders started the draft off strong by taking linebacker Sonny Styles, but now the focus shifts to Day 2. Here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 71 overall pick.
Expert: Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Selection: Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State
Expert: Jacob Camenker, USA Today
**Selection:** Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana
Expert: Matt Miller, ESPN
**Selection:** Skyler Bell, WR, UConn
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
**Selection:** Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State
Expert: Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports
**Selection:** Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame
Expert: Daniel Flick, SI.com
**Selection:** De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss
Expert: Eric Froton, NBC SPorts
Selection: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson