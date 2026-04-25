Inside Joshua Josephs' first introduction to Jayden Daniels

The play came with two minutes left in the first quarter. Tennessee had already built a 14-0 lead, and Daniels was looking to start the drive off on a positive note. Daniels dropped back and began surveying his options, but the Volunteers didn't give him much time to dissect their coverage. The defensive tackle shot through the "B" gap, which drew the attention of the left guard and tackle. It left the middle of LSU's protection wide open, and Josephs, who ran directly behind the defensive tackle, had a clear lane to Daniels on the sack.

Josephs said he was "too ecstatic" to say anything to Daniels since it was the first of his career, but there wasn't much to say anyway.

"I think that was my first play in that game, and I think it was the first play of the drive and just it happened, fell into my lap."

The play resulted in a loss of seven yards, putting LSU in a second-and-17. The Tigers only gained 20 net yards on the drive and later turned the ball over on downs, which resulted in another Tennessee touchdown one play later.

Tennessee ended up winning 40-13 -- LSU's largest loss of the season and the only time Daniels-led Tigers offense was held to fewer than 23 points. Josephs said "we put belt..." but didn't finish the phrase.

But all that is in the past now, because Josephs is now part of the Commanders family and is determined to help reignite their pass rush. Daniels can attest to Josephs' effectiveness, and Josephs himself believes he can help his new team immediately.