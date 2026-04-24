Breaking down every Day 2 pick of the 2026 NFL Draft

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.
The Washington Commanders wrapped up the first day of the NFL draft by selecting Sonny Styles. Now, they have to wait until Pick 71 to get another player and address a position of need.
Over the next few hours, we'll bee keeping an eye on who goes off the board and who could be available for Washington later tonight. Check back to this live blog for every move leading up to the pick.
7:05 p.m.
And we're off. The 49ers are up on the clock, and there are some interesting players available. Kayden McDonald is the top defensive tackle on the board, but they could be looking for a receiver. Denzel Boston is at the top of the position and could help an offense looking for more playmakers.
7:10 p.m.
A wide receiver goes off the board, and it's the speedster De'Zhaun Stribling at No. 33. There are expected to be a lot of receivers available tonight, which the Commanders certainly need. However, if most of them are gone by the start of the third round, they might pivot.
7:13 p.m.
And now the Cardinals are on the clock, and the pick is already in. The Cardinals went with Jeremiyah Love at No. 3 and still need edge help, so perhaps the defensive run starts here.
7:14 p.m.
Spoiler: it doesn't the Cardinals take guard Chase Bisontis, one of the best available guards. Love now has more help in the run game.
7:15 p.m.
Buffalo is up next, and it's actually their first pick of the draft. This could be another option for a receiver here. The Bills are always looking for more weapons for Josh Allen, and the Bills would have their pick of the litter.
7:18 p.m.
The first edge rusher of the night is off the board, as TJ Parker from Clemson helps bolster the Bills' defense. Parker had 11 sacks last season, including three against South Carolina in the season finale.
7:21 p.m.
And now McDonald is off the board. The Texans are putting together a seriously scary defensive front. McDonald now joins Will Anderson, who just signed a contract extension, and Denielle Hunter to terrorize the AFC South.
7:25 p.m.
It sounds like the Giants wanted McDonald to replace Dexter Lawrence, but the Texans traded up to get in front of them. The pick swapped two picks to the Raiders to acquire McDonald, who is emotional walking up to the commissioner.
7:27 p.m.
Colton Hood is the next player on the list to be taken, as the Giants bolster their secondary, but the bigger question at cornerback regards Jermod McCoy. Hood's fellow Vol was considered a first-round talent, but his injury history has raised serious questions. It'll be fascinating to see where he goes.
7:30 p.m.
I'm also keeping track of all the players on Logan Paulsen's list of best players available here. Check it out.
7:32 p.m.
Another defensive back is off the board, and it's Treydan Stukes from Arizona. McCoy's slide continues.
7:33 p.m.
The Browns are supplying whoever ends up starting at quarterback for them with weapons. First, it was KC Concepcion, and now Boston joins the receiving corps. The Browns had one of the thinnest receiver rooms in the NFL last season, and that has changed a bit now.
7:36 p.m.
The Chiefs just took R Mason Thomas from Arkansas. Here's what Paulsen had to say about him:
"An undersized edge rusher who has the ability to get after the passer. He will not be for everyone."
7:40 p.m.
The defensive run continues! Cashius Howell -- the only player to have shorter arms than Rueben Bain Jr. -- just went to the Bengals. Howell might not have the physical traits, but he competes as hard as anyone.
7:42 p.m.
Fans who want a receiver in the third round must be happy right now. The Saints just took Christen Miller out of Georgia, and the more defensive players go off the board earlier, the more options the Commanders will have at wideout.
7:48 p.m.
Jacob Rodriguez, who a lot of people were high on, just went to the Miami Dolphins. He's a former quarterback and used that experience to wreak havoc on offenses.
7:51 p.m.
Nothing to do with his play on the field, but if there were a big board on mustaches, Rodriguez would be No. 1.
7:53 p.m.
And another defensive player goes off the board. It's Michigan's Derrick Moore, and the Detroit Lions are keeping him in the state.
7:55 p.m.
More pass rushers continue to come off the board. Zion Young just went to Ravens, and he was Paulsen's 27th best player available. Here's what he wrote about the Missouri edge:
"Has all the physical tools to play the position and is big and plays violently. The team that drafts him is hoping those traits come together."
7:58 p.m.
Josiah Trotter -- Paulsen's 43rd-ranked player -- just went to the Buccaneers. He'll need some development as a coverage player, but he strong in the run game.
8:02 p.m.
We have another trade! The Steelers are trading up to 47, and you have to wonder if a quarterback is on the board.
8:21 p.m.
Okay I had to take a break, so I've got some picks to roll through. The Steelers ended up taking Alabama receiver Germie Bernard, satisfying their need for a receiver that they tried to address in the first round. Avieon Terrell then went to the Falcons, followed by Lee Hunter to the Panthers and D'Angelo Ponds to the Jets. Bernard is another receiver off the board, but the second round has been dominated by defensive players.
8:27 p.m.
Brandon Cisse just went off the board to the Packers, supplying Green Bay with a twitchy defensive back. McCoy's slide continues.
8:33 p.m.
After a long, drawn out build up from Pat McAfee, the Colts take CJ Allen from Georgia. Paulsen said "he has a predatory elegance when he is chasing down ball carriers. However, the coverage reps are limited, which makes projecting that skill set to the NFL level difficult."
8:35 p.m.
The picks are coming fast and furious, so let's roll through a couple here. The Eagles just took Eli Stowers out of Vanderbilt, giving Jalen Hurts with one of the best offensive weapons in the draft. The Patriots then took defensive end Gabe Jacas, adding more pass rush juice to a formidable defense.
8:41 p.m.
Some non-draft related trade news: the Eagles traded a pair of third-round picks for defensive end Jonathan Greenard -- a move that was widely expected for the past week. The Eagles needed to find a replacement for Jalen Phillips, who signed with the Dolphins in the offseason.
8:45 p.m.
Another tight end off the board. It's Nate Boerkircher from Texas A&M who goes to the Jaguars.
8:48 p.m.
We have our first center of the night off the board. Iowa's Logan Jones, who started 51 games, just went to the Bears. Center, at least from a depth perspective, could be a need for the Commanders at some point in the draft, but this is also a deep center draft, and there will likely be potential starters available on Day 3.
8:51 p.m.
And we have yet another trade, as the Browns swap two picks with the 49ers to move up to 58. Curious to see who they take next, but it seems logical that they would go defense here.
8:53 p.m.
And I was right. The Browns took safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren out of Toledo, who Paulsen said has the size and the length of a modern NFL defender. Meanwhile, the Titans are trading up with the Bears. Tennessee also needs help on defense, particularly in the secondary.
8:55 p.m.
And the Titans take Anthony Hill out of Texas. Hill joins an interesting linebacker room with Cedric Grey and Cody Barton.
9:01 p.m.
It seems like the only offensive playmakers teams are interested in are tight ends, as Max Klare goes off the board to the Rams. Klare's film in 2025 wasn't as good as it was in Purdue, but he has the traits of a modern NFL player for the position.
9:03 p.m.
Sound the trade alarm, because we've got another one. The Bills are moving up to 62, and I think another offensive playmaker makes sense here.
9:06 p.m.
Kind of shocked here, but the Bills just took cornerback Davison Igbinosun with their pick. Again, I am stunned that this many offensive playmakers are still on the board at 62.
9:11 p.m.
Another center off the board. It's Jake Slaughter to the Chargers at No. 63. You have to be thrilled if you want the Commanders to take an offensive playmaker. If this continues, there's a world where it makes sense for the Commanders to trade back and get more picks.
9:16 p.m.
As we get near the end of the second round Bud Clark just went off the board to the Seahawks. Clark had a strong Senior Bowl performance and has versatility in the secondary.
9:19 p.m.
We start the third round with a quarterback going off the board. It's Carson Beck to the Cardinals, which creates a fascinating situation in Arizona. Jacoby Brissett is currently listed as the starter, but the experience Hurricanes signal-caller could compete for that spot.
9:24 p.m.
The defensive run continues! The Broncos just took Texas A&M DT Tyler Onyedim at No. 66. Now you're really excited if you're a Washington fan. You have your pick of the litter of basically every offenisive playmaker available.
9:25 p.m.
Things are picking up in the third round. The Raiders just took Auburn defensive end Keyron Crawford. A former basketball player, Crawford has five sacks and an interception last year.
9:27 p.m.
The Eagles just found more help on the offensive line with Markel Bell, who is a massive 6-foot-9 and 346 pounds.
9:32 p.m.
Wow, the Bears are racking up on tight ends. They just took tight end Sam Roush out of Stanford. He's the best blocking tight end in the class. He is physical in-line but has upside as a pass catcher and shows a good feel for running routes.
9:35 p.m.
The 49ers are up next and they're taking Romello Height out of Texas Tech. I'm taking a break now because the Commanders are on the clock. Be back soon!
10:45 p.m.
And I'm back, and the Commanders added another playmaker to their wide receiver room with Antonio Williams, who had 21 receiving touchdowns in four seasons. It seems that the Commanders started a receiver run, because several of them went of the board after that. Here's how the next few picks went:
72, Bengal: CB Tacario Davis
73, Saints: TE Oscar Delp
74, Giants: WR Malachi Field
75, Dolphins: WR Caleb Douglas
76, Steelers: QB Drew Allar
77, Packers: DT Chris McClellan
78, Colts: S A.J. Haulcy
79, Falcons: WR Zachariah Branch
80, Ravens: WR Ja'Kobi Lane
81, Jaguars: DT Albert Regis
82, DT Domonique Orange
83, Panthers: WR Chris Brazzell II
84, Buccaneers: WR Ted Hurst
85, Steelers: CB Daylen Everette
86, Browns: T Austin Barber
87, Dolphins: TE Will Kacmarek
88, Jaguars: G Emmanuel Pregnon
89, Bears: WR Zavion Thomas
90, 49ers: RB Kaelon Black
91, Raiders: C Trey Zuhn III
92, Cowboys: EDGE Jaishawn Barham
93, Rams: T Keagen Trost
94, Dolphins: WR Chris Bell