Breaking down every Day 2 pick of the 2026 NFL Draft

Okay I had to take a break, so I've got some picks to roll through. The Steelers ended up taking Alabama receiver Germie Bernard, satisfying their need for a receiver that they tried to address in the first round. Avieon Terrell then went to the Falcons, followed by Lee Hunter to the Panthers and D'Angelo Ponds to the Jets. Bernard is another receiver off the board, but the second round has been dominated by defensive players.