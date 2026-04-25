Social media reacts to Commanders drafting Antonio Williams at No. 71

The Washington Commanders added another playmaker by taking Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams at No. 71 overall. Here's how social media reacted to the pick.
The newest weapon for Jayden Daniels and the Commanders: https://t.co/xn3IOKWrEu— NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) April 25, 2026
Clemson HC Dabo Swinney loves Commanders 3rd-rd pick Antonio Williams: "He's different, but he is in the same class and category of all the greats that we've had come through here at that position. I think he can play all three positions." pic.twitter.com/f5vrbBhLss— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 25, 2026
COMMANDERS 3RD ROUND PICK WR ANTONIO WILLIAMS SAYS HE’S EXCITED TO PLAY ALONGSIDE STAR TERRY MCLAURIN— Alex Flum (@AlexFlumTV) April 25, 2026
Williams also said he models his game after superstar receivers like Davante Adams, Antonio Brown, JSN & OBJ.@DCNewsNow pic.twitter.com/zR4cUOs28v
.@ClemsonFB WR, Antonio Williams, is a name to remember this week during the #nfldraft When you know; you know. a gifted router. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/cumVGRD1Fn— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) April 20, 2026
Antonio Williams was drafted in round 3 with pick 71 in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 8.58 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 596 out of 4196 WR from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/YrjdqWb820 pic.twitter.com/6gURGTOj3D— RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 25, 2026
Jayden Daniels has a new weapon in Antonio Williams 🔥 pic.twitter.com/l7McFBp7Lu— SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) April 25, 2026
Commanders Draft Clemson WR Antonio Williams at 71 Overall. Elite Slot Receiver!?https://t.co/GhSBBVF8SZ— Shaun 👻 (@Terry4Tuddy) April 25, 2026
Antonio Williams seems like a pretty good ball tracker despite drops early on in career. The ability to snag the ones that aren't thrown right at you is something you always look for. #Commanders @team980— Chris Russell AKA the 🐓🐓! (@Russellmania621) April 25, 2026
Best looking aspect of Antonio Williams game looks to be his ability to get open which is something Washington desperately needs. Lots of quick cuts and good route running. I see why they were interested especially if they are going to bring in another vet outside receiver— SR5 (@SlimReaper765) April 25, 2026
Antonio Williams to Washington at 71. Commanders just got their deep threat— Bracco Football (@BraccoNFL) April 25, 2026
Clemson’s Wide Receivers Coach Tyler Grisham has this to say about newest #Commander WR Antonio Williams:— CWallSports (@cwallse) April 25, 2026
"They're going to be able to sleep well at night knowing Antonio is a difference maker in the community and he’s an absolute baller that plays the game the way it’s supposed…
Welcome to da #Commanders Antonio Williams #RaiseHail— Three (@PDarrion) April 25, 2026
Watching Antonio Williams highlight makes me think he’s a possession receiver who plays out of the slot. I see first downs in the future. #RaiseHail— Sick Dangles (@stanleycupyallz) April 25, 2026
With the #71 overall pick (Round 3) in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders select Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson— Green 19 (@Green19Football) April 25, 2026
6’0”, 195 lbs smooth slot specialist. Elite quickness, route precision, and YAC ability.#Commanders #AntonioWilliams #NFLDraft #HailToTheCommanders… pic.twitter.com/ZN4QggRIhF
Antonio Williams played Z and X at Clemson btw— jordan (@jdotwhitt) April 25, 2026
HOLY STEAL BY WASHINGTON— Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) April 25, 2026
COMMANDERS SELECT ANTONIO WILLIAMS @ 71 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/5CovxpW15E
New #Commanders WR Antonio Williams:— brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) April 25, 2026
“Every time I step on the field, I’m confident in who I am and the player I am and just being able to get open…I feel like I’m the best in the country, the tape shows that”
(🎥:@IAMATHLETEpod) pic.twitter.com/7OyeU8I8Eq
Commanders GM Adam Peters on new receiver Antonio Williams. Also says he can play the slot and Z Receiver position. pic.twitter.com/BD4wL7Iznq— David Harrison (@DHarrison82) April 25, 2026
Antonio Williams WR #commanders pic.twitter.com/ksXu8f6OCs— 👨💻 (@CountUpNDot) April 25, 2026