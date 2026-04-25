Social media reacts to Commanders drafting Joshua Josephs 147th overall

WHO DID COMMANDERS 5TH PICK JOSHUA JOSEPHS SACK ON HIS FIRST CAREER SACK…? NONE OTHER THAN JAYDEN DANIELS!!!



Here is video of his 1st college sack when he took down JD5 in a Tennessee win over LSU in 2022. Now the two are teammates. Credit @BenStandig with the great question. pic.twitter.com/3s7891MN6I