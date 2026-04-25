Social media reacts to Commanders drafting Joshua Josephs 147th overall

The Washington Commanders added to their pass rush by taking Tennessee edge rusher Joshua Josephs with the 147th overall pick. Here's how social media reacted to the news.
From Knoxville to the nation’s capital.@joshuajosephs2 x @Commanders #NFLVols | #GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/9zgWrA3uCK— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) April 25, 2026
Joshua Josephs (6’3 240) Tennessee— Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) January 21, 2026
+ 34.3% win rate on true pass sets
+ 3 forced fumbles in 2024 and 2025
+ Arm length (reported 34”)
+ 90.6 pass rush grade this year
+ 81 career pressures at Tennessee
+ High level athleticism
+ Times the snap really well
+ Variety of pass… pic.twitter.com/9wk4OBDBs5
New #Commnders EDGE Joshua Josephs is a STEAL at #147 pic.twitter.com/rqEtrZxxwH— brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) April 25, 2026
We saw first-round flashes from new Commanders EDGE Joshua Josephs 🔥— Underdog NFL Draft - Josh & Hayden (@UDFootballShow) April 25, 2026
Just look at how he fared vs. Monroe Freeling last season 👀 pic.twitter.com/UQu5AN1iWU
Joshua Josephs (Tennessee EDGE #19) speed/length has a crazy high ceiling for someone I've never seen in a Round 1 mock draft. pic.twitter.com/oO60P0SK9e— Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) March 18, 2026
If you want physical tools and a high-upside pass rusher, Tennessee EDGE Joshua Josephs is a Day 2 guy to monitor.— Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) January 7, 2026
Tons of length, first-step explosiveness, and knows how to set up blockers. pic.twitter.com/6b7nodhpcR
Joshua Josephs projects as a designated pass-rush specialist for 3rd-and-long where he can utilize that 25.9% pressure rate to stress the edge— Commandalorian (@Commandalore) April 25, 2026
Developmental win for Commanders, if they can teach him inside counter-move, he has future starter potential#RaiseHail | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/3aebbLYnKN
WHO DID COMMANDERS 5TH PICK JOSHUA JOSEPHS SACK ON HIS FIRST CAREER SACK…? NONE OTHER THAN JAYDEN DANIELS!!!— Alex Flum (@AlexFlumTV) April 25, 2026
Here is video of his 1st college sack when he took down JD5 in a Tennessee win over LSU in 2022. Now the two are teammates. Credit @BenStandig with the great question. pic.twitter.com/3s7891MN6I
Yes, I wanted a center. But Joshua Josephs seems like just the sort of pass-rushing developmental prospect to be spending a 5th round pick on.— UK Washington Commanders Fan (@CommandersUKFan) April 25, 2026
He's got some tools, and traits to work with. Over to the coaches...
Washington grabbing Tennessee EDGE Joshua Josephs in the fifth round might be the best value in the 2026 NFL Draft.— Brian Lamb (@brianlamb_ISN) April 25, 2026
An absolute beast
Washington Commanders find huge value with the consensus ranked 60th overall player in this draft at pick 148— Commandalorian (@Commandalore) April 25, 2026
Joshua Josephs
6'3" 240 lbs 34" Arms
Similar build, motor, explosiveness, and balance as newly signed K'lavon Chaisson #RaiseHail | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/FxcJiJWng3