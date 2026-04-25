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2026 NFL Draft Grades | Washington gets 'NFL-ready route-runner' Antonio Williams

Apr 25, 2026 at 11:47 AM
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Hannah Lichtenstein

Senior Brand & Content Writer

FILE - Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a pass while defended by South Carolina defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Nov. 30, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)
Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a pass while defended by South Carolina defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Nov. 30, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.

After Adam Peters opted to elevate the defense by selecting linebacker Sonny Styles with Washington's first-round pick, the general manager's eyes turned to the offense on Day 2. With the No. 71 pick, the Commanders nabbed up crafty and quick Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams.

A smooth route runner who is excellent at getting separation, Williams has consistently shown he can make plays and be productive. Peters piled on the praise for the former Tiger in his Day 2 press conference, citing the WR's toughness, speed and competitiveness as strengths that stood out. In particular, William's versatility was a major differentiator, and the Commanders GM noted the second-round pick will work at both the Z and slot.

Washington has been looking to surround Jayden Daniels with more weapons, and the question of who the No. 2 player opposite McLaurin will be doesn't have a clear answer. Williams it seems will be a formidable contender for the role.

Here's how analysts graded the pick:

Mike Renner (CBS Sports): A+

  • Analysis: "Williams is an NFL-ready route-runner whose reliability is his calling card. While he was a slot receiver only at Clemson, he showed the ability to be more versatile than that in the NFL."

Nick Baumgardner and Scott Dochterman (The Athletic): B+

  • Analysis: "The Commanders needed a wide receiver in the worst way, and Williams was great value at this stage — he should complement Terry McLaurin very nicely. Williams was a first-team All-ACC performer in 2024 before his production slipped in 2025, mirroring his team's performance. But his talent is obvious."

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Matt Verderame (Sports Illustrated): B+

  • Analysis: "Washington desperately needed someone to play opposite Terry McLaurin. Before selecting Williams, the Commanders were looking at Luke McCaffrey and Treylon Burks as the other primary wideouts. Williams gives new offensive coordinator David Blough another high-level option."

Chad Reuter (NFL.com): B+

  • Analysis: "The Commanders needed dynamic playmakers at receiver and Williams can be just that whether lined up outside or in the slot. The team got good value early in the third round for a top-50 prospect."

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (USA TODAY): B

  • Analysis: "This could be a sneaky pick for early returns. Williams might be a slot-only option in a league that's de-emphasizing that role, but he can get open and take on a sizable workload in an offense that offers few threats outside of Terry McLaurin."

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