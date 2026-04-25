2026 NFL Draft Grades | Washington gets 'NFL-ready route-runner' Antonio Williams

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.

After Adam Peters opted to elevate the defense by selecting linebacker Sonny Styles with Washington's first-round pick, the general manager's eyes turned to the offense on Day 2. With the No. 71 pick, the Commanders nabbed up crafty and quick Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams.

A smooth route runner who is excellent at getting separation, Williams has consistently shown he can make plays and be productive. Peters piled on the praise for the former Tiger in his Day 2 press conference, citing the WR's toughness, speed and competitiveness as strengths that stood out. In particular, William's versatility was a major differentiator, and the Commanders GM noted the second-round pick will work at both the Z and slot.

Washington has been looking to surround Jayden Daniels with more weapons, and the question of who the No. 2 player opposite McLaurin will be doesn't have a clear answer. Williams it seems will be a formidable contender for the role.