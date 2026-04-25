Commanders select RB Kaytron Allen with No. 187 overall pick

The Washington Commanders have selected Penn State running back Kaytron Allen with the No. 187 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Allen, a four-year contributor for Penn State and Third Team All-American in 2025, rushed for 4,180 yards and 39 touchdowns in his career. He is Penn State's all-time leading rusher, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He has also caught 70 passes for 490 yards and four touchdowns.

"Allen is productive with good size and vision but below-average explosiveness," wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "He's a fluid runner with ideal patience and a natural feel for when to cut off his blocks. He runs low to the ground with the strength to run through arm tackles and fall forward after contact. A feel for lane development allows him to fit any run scheme, but his lack of burst is likely to constrict the field and limit his ability to find explosive runs. Allen appears to lack third-down and special-teams value, but he could earn a spot as a solid backup."

Allen was at his best in the final season of his career, leading the team with 1,303 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, both of which were career highs, but he has been consistent throughout his career with three straight seasons of at least 1,000 rushing yards. He draws comparisons to running back Tyler Allgeier for this vision and patience.