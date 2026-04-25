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Washington gets a 'smooth operator' in Antonio Williams

Apr 25, 2026 at 02:00 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) reacts in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Furman, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) reacts in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Furman, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Antonio Williams might have inadvertently given himself a nickname just minutes after the Washington Commanders took him with the No. 71 overall pick.

"I would say I'm just a smooth operator out there on the field, whether that's running a route, making somebody miss, making an acrobatic catch," Williams said when asked to describe his game.

General manager Adam Peters chuckled when one of the local reporters relayed that assessment to him.

"His nickname is going to be Sade," Peters said. "We'll call him that forever now."

Williams might not be able to escape being named after the 1980s singer, but he does a great job of getting away from defensive backs. His route running was one of the deciding factors for the Commanders in the third round, where they basically had their pick of the top offensive playmakers on Day 2. He already runs routes at an NFL level, and it helps Peters believe that he could have a short runway toward contributing in David Blough's offense.

"I think he's really advanced for a college player," Peters said. "And those are the things you usually learn at the NFL level and just those nuances as you grow as a player, as you learn new things and everything like that."

Although they weren't quite sure when it would be, the Commanders viewed it as a priority to take a receiver in this year's draft. Although there are nine receivers on the roster, there isn't a clear answer as to who will be the No. 2 opposite Terry McLaurin. There wasn't much long-term security at the position, either, as only McLaurin, Luke McCaffrey and Jaylin Lane are under contract for 2027.

The Commanders chose to take a player in Williams who played primarily in the slot for Clemson -- something both McCaffrey and Lane already specialize in -- but they feel like Williams can operate as more of a chess piece than he did in college. They believe he can also play on the outside, which he did do on occasion for the Tigers. Peters pointed to his 2024 game against Georgia, when he caught six passes for 76 yards in the season opener.

The other factor that separated Williams is that he won on the outside when he lined up out there. He ranked in the 88th percentile in separation score against single coverage heading into the 2025 season.

"Those things allow him to win on the outside versus bigger corners," Peters said. "So, even though he is not a 6-4 guy, he can still win on the outside and his speed and his releases and his route running and his details allow him to do that. And the same thing with inside is he can win with his quickness as well."

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PHOTOS | Antonio Williams is a Washington Commander

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) warms up before the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) warms up before the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) sends Florida State defensive back Conrad Hussey (12) to the ground before running by Florida State's Fentrell Cypress II (23) to the end zone for his team's first touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) sends Florida State defensive back Conrad Hussey (12) to the ground before running by Florida State's Fentrell Cypress II (23) to the end zone for his team's first touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)

Colin Hackley/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Louisville during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Louisville during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) warms up during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) warms up during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) scores a touchdown while pursued by Charleston Southern linebacker Jomel Robinson (51) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) scores a touchdown while pursued by Charleston Southern linebacker Jomel Robinson (51) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a pass before running by Florida State's Fentrell Cypress II (23) to the end zone for his team's first touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a pass before running by Florida State's Fentrell Cypress II (23) to the end zone for his team's first touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)

Colin Hackley/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a ball for a touchdown as he's defended by Pittsburgh defensive back Javon McIntyre (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a ball for a touchdown as he's defended by Pittsburgh defensive back Javon McIntyre (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Matt Freed/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) scores a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) scores a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
SMU safety Ahmaad Moses (3) tries to tackle Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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SMU safety Ahmaad Moses (3) tries to tackle Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs to the end zone for his team's first touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs to the end zone for his team's first touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)

Colin Hackley/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a pass for a touchdown ahead of defended by Pittsburgh defensive back Javon McIntyre (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a pass for a touchdown ahead of defended by Pittsburgh defensive back Javon McIntyre (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Matt Freed/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina defensive back O'Donnell Fortune (3) tackles Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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South Carolina defensive back O'Donnell Fortune (3) tackles Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Louisville during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Louisville during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) congratulates wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) on his touchdown in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) congratulates wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) on his touchdown in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Louisville during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Louisville during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Syracuse in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Syracuse in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) gets tackled by Duke linebacker Luke Mergott (34) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) gets tackled by Duke linebacker Luke Mergott (34) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) reacts in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Furman, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) reacts in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Furman, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) tries to make a catch that was ultimately dropped during an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) tries to make a catch that was ultimately dropped during an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) scores a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. Clemson defeated Florida State 29-13. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) scores a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. Clemson defeated Florida State 29-13. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Virginia during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Virginia during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) dives with the ball over Louisville cornerback Jarvis Brownlee (12) but short of the end zone in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) dives with the ball over Louisville cornerback Jarvis Brownlee (12) but short of the end zone in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
SMU safety Ahmaad Moses (3) tries to tackle Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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SMU safety Ahmaad Moses (3) tries to tackle Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) celebrates after a first down against the South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) celebrates after a first down against the South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) tries to make a catch that was ultimately dropped during an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) tries to make a catch that was ultimately dropped during an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a touchdown pass as Wake Forest defensive backs Jamare Glasker (25) and Nick Andersen defend during the first half of an NCAA football game in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a touchdown pass as Wake Forest defensive backs Jamare Glasker (25) and Nick Andersen defend during the first half of an NCAA football game in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU safety Ahmaad Moses (3) tries to tackle Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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SMU safety Ahmaad Moses (3) tries to tackle Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs a route in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs a route in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Matt Freed/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina defensive back O'Donnell Fortune (3) tackles Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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South Carolina defensive back O'Donnell Fortune (3) tackles Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs with the ball during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs with the ball during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs for a long gain against Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs for a long gain against Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) is pursued by Florida State defensive back Azareye'h Thomas (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) is pursued by Florida State defensive back Azareye'h Thomas (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)

Colin Hackley/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) scores a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. Clemson defeated Florida State 29-13. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) scores a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. Clemson defeated Florida State 29-13. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs a route against Duke during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs a route against Duke during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (45) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (45) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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Williams was used in the slot more than any other spot on the field. He lined up there for 416 snaps compared to 27 out wide in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus, but things were much more even in 2024, which also happened to be his most successful season. He had 317 snaps out wide that year and caught 75 passes for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns, both of which were career highs. Williams doesn't care where he lines up with the Commanders, because he feels like he's at his best "everywhere" on the field.

"I like to get mismatches versus safeties, but I also like having that explosive playability on the outside. So, I like to line up anywhere and I'm comfortable everywhere."

The secret to Williams' success is his route running, which he uses to create separation against bigger, more physical cornerbacks. It's the kind of stuff you don't normally see at the college level, and the level of nuance that he has when running routes is normally something players only learn once they get to the NFL. Williams already has that, and it shows Peters that it won't take long for Williams to win at the next level.

"You can see it in their movements; you can see it in sometimes how they move with the ball in their hands rather than as a route runner because a lot of times they're not asked to run certain routes or the route tree isn't as diverse in college football as it is in the pros, you have to project a lot," Peters said. "But with him you see it and you see it consistently and you see him win with it."

It also helps to see that Williams is still growing as a player. That's most apparent in his drop rate, which he lowered from nearly 10% in 2024 to less than 2% in 2025. Williams has confidence in his hands -- he felt like a lot of the drops he had two years ago were flukes -- but he still put in the work to improve that part of his skill set.

Peters agreed with Williams that there is "a little bit of variance" in the drops, but from what he saw, Peters thought Williams had "really good hands."

And that was most clear when he went up to make tough catches without fear of being hit, which Peters said was a "pleasant surprise" to see on film.

"He is willing to sell out over the middle," Peters said. "You know, there's a lot of plays where he is exposed but will go up and get it, and he's not worried about getting hit and that impressed me a lot too actually. I saw that, and I wasn't expecting that."

Williams might not have been the receiver fans were expecting when his name was called on the draft stage. The Commanders don't have many big receivers who can win with their physicality, and with so many prospects available that fit that description, perhaps fans thought that's the direction Washington would go.

Peters and the Commanders saw things differently when they were finally on the clock on Day 2. They trusted their board and picked the best player available to them, and that happened to be Williams. Their most important priority was to find a player who wins, and Williams does that by...well, being a smooth operator.

"There's just a lot of really, really good things about him, and [he's] just an all-around great package," Peters said. "So [we're] thrilled to have him, thrilled to add him to the wide receiver room and just a happy, good couple days here."

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