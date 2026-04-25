Washington gets a 'smooth operator' in Antonio Williams

It also helps to see that Williams is still growing as a player. That's most apparent in his drop rate, which he lowered from nearly 10% in 2024 to less than 2% in 2025. Williams has confidence in his hands -- he felt like a lot of the drops he had two years ago were flukes -- but he still put in the work to improve that part of his skill set.

Peters agreed with Williams that there is "a little bit of variance" in the drops, but from what he saw, Peters thought Williams had "really good hands."

And that was most clear when he went up to make tough catches without fear of being hit, which Peters said was a "pleasant surprise" to see on film.

"He is willing to sell out over the middle," Peters said. "You know, there's a lot of plays where he is exposed but will go up and get it, and he's not worried about getting hit and that impressed me a lot too actually. I saw that, and I wasn't expecting that."

Williams might not have been the receiver fans were expecting when his name was called on the draft stage. The Commanders don't have many big receivers who can win with their physicality, and with so many prospects available that fit that description, perhaps fans thought that's the direction Washington would go.

Peters and the Commanders saw things differently when they were finally on the clock on Day 2. They trusted their board and picked the best player available to them, and that happened to be Williams. Their most important priority was to find a player who wins, and Williams does that by...well, being a smooth operator.