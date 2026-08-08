Training camp notebook | Chaisson's disruption stands out in practice

The Washington Commanders have gone through a full week of training camp, and it actually felt like a typical August practice as the players strapped on the pads for a hot morning. Here are some of the top quotes and highlights from the action on Saturday.
-- While the wide receivers and defensive backs were running perimeter stacks and bunches, the linemen were on the other side of the field running one-on-one pass protection drills. Julian Good-Jones had a solid rep against Tim Settle, as he stalled a bull rush while working with the first group. Good-Jones is holding down the center position until Nick Allegretti returns from injury, and the veteran has continued to look better in pads. His teammates are excited for him to get the opportunity to earn a spot because of his work ethic, and he's making sure to take advantage of every snap.
-- K'Lavon Chaisson might not be the biggest pass rusher, but his bull rush is difficult for offensive linemen to deal with. He won a rep against Josh Conerly with brute strength, pushing the right tackle in the backfield.
-- One more note on Chaisson: he had a pass breakup early in practice, which is another example of how he and the Commanders' new pass rush are looking to impact quarterbacks outside of racking up sacks.
-- One player who has consistently shown out in pass protection is Chris Paul, who is battling with Brandon Coleman for the starting guard spot. Paul has always been a physically imposing player with strong hands, but he has struggled at times with his footwork. Paul has been much better at mirroring defenders, and it has resulted in him stopping players like Jer'Zhan Newton in his tracks.
The Washington Commanders fan base was out in full force for the team's first open practice of training camp. Take a look at some of the highlights from the day.
-- Not that Commanders fans have forgotten, but Terry McLaurin can create plays in more ways than catching the ball. Another way is by drawing pass interference calls, which he did during 11-on-11 drills on a pass downfield from Jayden Daniels. The Commanders missed moments like that last season due to injuries to both players, but the two have been in sync throughout the summer.
-- We have a few special teams notes for you as well. There were seven players back for punt returns today: Jaylin Lane, Jaden Bradley, Robert Henry Jr., Antonio Williams, River Cracraft, Luke McCaffrey and Treylon Burks. It's unlikely that anyone other than Lane will be the starting punt returner, but it's good that the Commanders have options if Lane is unavailable. In terms of the kicker competition, Drew Stevens was perfect again today, making all six of his kicks, while Jake Moody was 4-of-6.
-- Speaking of Bradley, the undrafted free agent made a nice grab on a pass from Marcus Mariota, keeping both feet in bounds and drawing a roar from the crowd. Bradley faces a long road to making the active roster, especially now with Stefon Diggs in the building, but there's a chance he could end up on the practice squad if he keeps making plays.
-- Diggs knows how to rile up the crowd. He caught a pass from Daniels in the middle of the field and ran into the end zone, which drew some cheers from the fans.
-- Kaytron Allen could end up being the Commanders' short-yardage option, but he does have the potential to make more explosive plays. He found a crease in the middle of the field during team drills and raced for the end zone.
-- On Allegretti and John Bates, head coach Dan Quinn said that both players are about another "week or so" out from returning to the field. Allegretti suffered a calf strain on the first day of camp, and Bates is dealing with a hamstring issue. Neither injury is considered to be a long-term issue, Quinn said, and they are closer to being ready to go, but the team is being cautious with their recoveries.
-- The Commanders have added multiple offensive linemen to the roster over the last few days, bringing in center Daniel Brunskill, tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and guard Max Scharping to the active roster. Quinn said none of the additions were related to how the team is dealing with injuries; rather, it was about creating more competition at the bottom of the roster to improve the overall depth of the group.
-- Trey Amos continues to be ramped up after being activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list on Friday. It's been a long process for the second-year cornerback, but the Commanders still expect him to be ready for Week 1.
-- On Treylon Burks, Quinn said he is routinely one of the team's top speed players in practice. The Commanders "really feel his impact" at the "Z" position when running deep and breaking routes. He has a good catch radius, and the team is pleased with his progress. Burks is one of the players competing for a spot on the Commanders' roster and has had a solid camp. Next week's joint practice with the Miami Dolphins will be a significant day for him to show he can win consistently downfield. If he can do that, he has a strong case to be one of the wideouts ready to go Week 1.