Training camp notebook | Chaisson's disruption stands out in practice

-- On Allegretti and John Bates, head coach Dan Quinn said that both players are about another "week or so" out from returning to the field. Allegretti suffered a calf strain on the first day of camp, and Bates is dealing with a hamstring issue. Neither injury is considered to be a long-term issue, Quinn said, and they are closer to being ready to go, but the team is being cautious with their recoveries.

-- The Commanders have added multiple offensive linemen to the roster over the last few days, bringing in center Daniel Brunskill, tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and guard Max Scharping to the active roster. Quinn said none of the additions were related to how the team is dealing with injuries; rather, it was about creating more competition at the bottom of the roster to improve the overall depth of the group.

-- Trey Amos continues to be ramped up after being activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list on Friday. It's been a long process for the second-year cornerback, but the Commanders still expect him to be ready for Week 1.