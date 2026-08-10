Commanders release 2026 unofficial depth chart

The Washington Commanders have released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins.
The Commanders will host the Dolphins for a joint practice with the Dolphins before their only home game of the preseason. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Aug. 14.
Here is a look at the full unofficial depth chart in order or their appearance on the list.
Players in brackets [ ] are injured/currently on active or reserve lists.
OFFENSE
|Position
|First
|Second
|Third
|Fourth
|WR
|Terry McLaurin
|Dyami Brown
|Van Jefferson
|Nick Nash
|LT
|Laremy Tunsil
|Andrew Wylie OR
|Brandon Coleman
|Foster Sarell
|LG
|Chris Paul OR
|Brandon Coleman
|Sala Aumavae-Laulu
|Max Scharping
|C
|Nick Allegretti OR
|Julian Good-Jones
|Matt Gulbin
|Daniel Brunskill/Trey Hill
|RG
|Sam Cosmi
|Andrew Wylie
|Tanoa Togiai
|RT
|Josh Conerly Jr.
|Trent Scott
|Nicholas Petit-Frere
|TE
|Chig Okonkwo
|Ben Sinnott
|Lawrence Cager
|TE
|John Bates
|Colson Yankoff
|Quentin Moore
|WR
|Luke McCaffrey
|Jaylin Lane
|Jacoby Jones
|Jaden Bradley
|WR
|Stefon Diggs
|Treylon Burks
|Antonio Williams
|River Cracraft
|QB
|Jayden Daniels
|Marcus Mariota
|Sam Hartman
|Athan Kaliakmanis
|RB
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|Rachaad White
|Jeremy McNichols/Kaytron Allen
|Jerome Ford/Robert Henry Jr.
DEFENSE
|Position
|First
|Second
|Third
|Fourth
|DL
|Daron Payne
|[Deatrich Wise Jr.]
|Jeffrey M'Ba
|DL
|Tim Settle Jr.
|Jer'Zhan Newton
|Shy Tuttle
|DL
|Javon Kinlaw
|Charles Omenihu
|Ricky Barber
|OLB
|Odafe Oweh
|Joshua Josephs OR
|Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|T.J. Maguranyanga
|LB
|Sonny Styles OR
|Leo Chenal
|Ale Kaho
|LB
|Frankie Luvu
|Jordan Magee
|Kain Medrano
|OLB
|K'Lavon Chaisson
|Dorance Armstrong
|Drake Jackson
|D.J. Johnson
|CB
|Trey Amos
|Rasul Douglas
|Fred Davis II
|CB
|Amik Robertson
|Antonio Hamilton Sr.
|Car'lin Vigers
|CB
|Mike Sainristil
|Fabian Moreu
|Darius Rush
|SS
|Nick Cross
|Will Harris
|Tyler Owens
|Quantrezz Knight Sr.
|FS
|Jeremy Reaves OR
|Quan Martin
|Percy Butler
|Rob McDaniel/Malik Spencer
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|First
|Second
|Third
|Fourth
|P
|Tress Way
|Matt Haack
|K
|Jake Moody OR
|Drew Stevens
|H
|Tress Way
|Matt Haack
|LS
|Tyler Ott
|KR
|Luke McCaffrey
|Jaylin Lane
|Dyami Brown
|Jerome Ford
|PR
|Jaylin Lane
|Luke McCaffrey
|Treylon Burks
|Antonio Williams