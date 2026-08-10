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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders release 2026 unofficial depth chart

Aug 10, 2026 at 07:44 AM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The Washington Commanders have released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins.

The Commanders will host the Dolphins for a joint practice with the Dolphins before their only home game of the preseason. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Aug. 14.

Here is a look at the full unofficial depth chart in order or their appearance on the list.

Players in brackets [ ] are injured/currently on active or reserve lists.

05062025 OTAs Phase 2 KC5139
Kourtney Carroll

OFFENSE

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PositionFirstSecondThirdFourth
WRTerry McLaurinDyami BrownVan JeffersonNick Nash
LTLaremy TunsilAndrew Wylie ORBrandon ColemanFoster Sarell
LGChris Paul ORBrandon ColemanSala Aumavae-LauluMax Scharping
CNick Allegretti ORJulian Good-JonesMatt GulbinDaniel Brunskill/Trey Hill
RGSam CosmiAndrew WylieTanoa Togiai
RTJosh Conerly Jr.Trent ScottNicholas Petit-Frere
TEChig OkonkwoBen SinnottLawrence Cager
TEJohn BatesColson YankoffQuentin Moore
WRLuke McCaffreyJaylin LaneJacoby JonesJaden Bradley
WRStefon DiggsTreylon BurksAntonio WilliamsRiver Cracraft
QBJayden DanielsMarcus MariotaSam HartmanAthan Kaliakmanis
RBJacory Croskey-MerrittRachaad WhiteJeremy McNichols/Kaytron AllenJerome Ford/Robert Henry Jr.

DEFENSE

PositionFirstSecondThirdFourth
DLDaron Payne[Deatrich Wise Jr.]Jeffrey M'Ba
DLTim Settle Jr.Jer'Zhan NewtonShy Tuttle
DLJavon KinlawCharles OmenihuRicky Barber
OLBOdafe OwehJoshua Josephs ORJavontae Jean-BaptisteT.J. Maguranyanga
LBSonny Styles ORLeo ChenalAle Kaho
LBFrankie LuvuJordan MageeKain Medrano
OLBK'Lavon ChaissonDorance ArmstrongDrake JacksonD.J. Johnson
CBTrey AmosRasul DouglasFred Davis II
CBAmik RobertsonAntonio Hamilton Sr.Car'lin Vigers
CBMike SainristilFabian MoreuDarius Rush
SSNick CrossWill HarrisTyler OwensQuantrezz Knight Sr.
FSJeremy Reaves ORQuan MartinPercy ButlerRob McDaniel/Malik Spencer

SPECIAL TEAMS

PositionFirstSecondThirdFourth
PTress WayMatt Haack
KJake Moody ORDrew Stevens
HTress WayMatt Haack
LSTyler Ott
KRLuke McCaffreyJaylin LaneDyami BrownJerome Ford
PRJaylin LaneLuke McCaffreyTreylon BurksAntonio Williams

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