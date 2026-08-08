Commanders sign 3 O-linemen to bolster depth

The Washington Commanders have signed center Daniel Brunskill. tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and guard Max Scharping to the active roster.

In corresponding moves, the Commanders have released wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. and guard Timothy McKay. Defensive tackle D.J. Davidson has been placed on the Reserve/Retired list.

Brunskill, a former undrafted free agent out of San Diego St., has appeared in 108 games with 71 starts. Brunskill has played guard, tackle and center in his career and spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins.

Petit-Frere, a former third-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2022, has appeared in 34 games with 28 starts. He was last on an active roster during the 2024 season, when he started 10 games for the Titans. Petit-Frere also spent time with the 49ers last year but was released in June.