Slimmed-down Chris Paul focused on unlocking next level in Year 5

Paul had his best season yet in the burgundy and gold in 2025, starting in 15 games and playing 88% of snaps. His PFF pass-blocking grade of 77.4 ranked sixth among 81 qualified offensive guards. He's grown in confidence, deepened his understanding of his craft and is eager to unlock the next level of his game in Year 5.

In addition to dropping weight, Paul has looked to gain an edge by surrounding himself with most talented and experienced offensive lineman around. In the last two offseasons, the 27-year-old has decided to spend time at Duke Manyweather's OL Masterminds, an experience that has grown his appreciation for the intricacies of his position and the men who play it.

"Daily I am in a group of guards, centers, some of which are at the top of their game," Paul said. "You get to literally watch how they work and observe them and ask questions. There's times that they ask me questions about how I do stuff, and you're literally bouncing off information. That really made me fall way more in love with the game than I already was … It's the best experience I can't explain it."