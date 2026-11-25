Daniels has seen the work and growth from Williams in practice, and it has led to more targets in games. His first catch of the night resulted in a 16-yard gain to convert a first-and-15. His next big play came in the fourth quarter, when he grabbed a 20-yard pass to move the Commanders into field goal range.

But Williams' attention to detail -- a key part of his route-running nuance the Commanders found alluring when they drafted him -- shows itself in smaller ways. He made sure to give the ball to center Lucas Patrick after his 42-yard gain that moved the Commanders into range for Drew Stevens' game-winning field goal. That was important, because it showed growth from a situational drill the Commanders ran in practice when he threw the ball to the referee.

"We don't do that," Daniels said. "So, for him to learn, and then later on it came up again where he didn't know if he was out of bounds or not, ran the ball all the way in, gave it to the center. He did the same thing, so you can see his growth, and he's learning."

Williams and the rest of Washington's receivers have had to put in extra work in the five weeks since Terry McLaurin suffered a season-ending patellar tendon injury against the San Francisco 49ers. There is no seamless replacement for McLaurin on the Commanders' roster, but other receivers have been tasked with taking on some of his roles. One that Williams is well-suited for is playing both on the perimeter and in the slot. It's what he did at Clemson, and he's done plenty of it with the Commanders. He has 128 snaps in the slot and 169 out wide.