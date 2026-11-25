Jayden Daniels bounced from one media obligation to the next, as one does after leading their team on a game-winning drive against one of the NFL's best teams in primetime.
The first thing he did in the locker room after he was done with all the questions, explanations and recounting was walk over to rookie Antonio Williams, dap him up and give him a hug.
"He's like a little brother to me, so [I'm] super proud for him," Daniels said.
Daniels was the star everyone knew about after the Washington Commanders stunned the Cincinnati Bengals in a 22-20 upset, but Williams introduced himself to the NFL on Monday night. He made back-to-back catches covering all 64 yards of the Commanders' final drive as part of a nine-catch, 122-yard night. If you didn't know Williams' name before Monday, you probably do now, and there is a good chance there's more in store for the rookie as the Commanders look to turn their season around.
"You'll see him skyrocket from here," Daniels said.
Not that he came out of nowhere -- he's had at least two catches in every game so far this season and scored his first touchdown in Week 1 -- but Williams' best game so far was against one of the Commanders' biggest challenges with the most eyes on them. It was the most receiving yards by a Washington player on Monday night since 2004 and the most receptions and yards by a Washington rookie on a Monday night in franchise history.
"When your number is called, you gotta execute," Williams said. "Trust is earned, so I am just trying to earn that trust from Jayden and the coaching staff."
Consider that trust earned and given. With the game on the line in the final 39 seconds, the Commanders called the same play twice but flipped the formation. Daniels went to Williams both times, with the rookie making catches that got the offense to the 50 and the Bengals' 8-yard line.
It wasn't necessarily the plan for Williams to get the ball on back-to-back plays, but "the kid got open," Daniels said after the game, and it's his job to get him the ball.
"I just try to come to work every day and earn that," Williams said.
The Washington Commanders have begun warming up at Northwest Stadium for their Week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Daniels has seen the work and growth from Williams in practice, and it has led to more targets in games. His first catch of the night resulted in a 16-yard gain to convert a first-and-15. His next big play came in the fourth quarter, when he grabbed a 20-yard pass to move the Commanders into field goal range.
But Williams' attention to detail -- a key part of his route-running nuance the Commanders found alluring when they drafted him -- shows itself in smaller ways. He made sure to give the ball to center Lucas Patrick after his 42-yard gain that moved the Commanders into range for Drew Stevens' game-winning field goal. That was important, because it showed growth from a situational drill the Commanders ran in practice when he threw the ball to the referee.
"We don't do that," Daniels said. "So, for him to learn, and then later on it came up again where he didn't know if he was out of bounds or not, ran the ball all the way in, gave it to the center. He did the same thing, so you can see his growth, and he's learning."
Williams and the rest of Washington's receivers have had to put in extra work in the five weeks since Terry McLaurin suffered a season-ending patellar tendon injury against the San Francisco 49ers. There is no seamless replacement for McLaurin on the Commanders' roster, but other receivers have been tasked with taking on some of his roles. One that Williams is well-suited for is playing both on the perimeter and in the slot. It's what he did at Clemson, and he's done plenty of it with the Commanders. He has 128 snaps in the slot and 169 out wide.
"The 'Z' position and the slot was where Antonio lived," head coach Dan Quinn said. "It takes a lot of football intelligence at those spots, and [Stefon Diggs] and Tone certainly have that. But I have been impressed by the amount of work that he puts in. To see him break some tackles and play physical, those were some things that showed up to me, too, that he's bringing out in his game as well."
And Williams is getting rewarded for it. The Commanders haven't had many games that featured one of their players getting at least nine catches. Zach Ertz accomplished the feat in 2025, and Logan Thomas did it three times in his stint with Washington (two times in 2020 and once in 2023). McLaurin was the last Washington receiver to have at least nine catches in a single game -- a feat he had only accomplished twice, the most recent being in 2021.
So, Williams' performance against the Bengals was unique, but the hope is that it will become more commonplace. The Commanders have been searching for more playmakers, for both this season and seasons to come, and they may have found one in Williams.
"I thought this was his best performance," Quinn said. "I thought he was just clutch tonight and made some big plays and some big moments. And he's demonstrated that in a lot of instances. So, it was good to see him deliver tonight."