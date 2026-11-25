The Washington Commanders are hitting the road to play the Arizona Cardinals. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Nov. 29
Time: 4:25 p.m.
Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
WATCH: FOX
- Kevin Kugler (play-by-play)
- Daryl Johnston (analyst)
- Allison Williams (sideline)
RADIO:
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- London Fletcher (analyst)
- Logan Paulsen (sideline)
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, **HERE.**
- The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the **iHeartRadio app.**
QUICK HITS
- The last time that the Commanders played in Arizona was Week 4 of the 2024 season, when Washington defeated the Cardinals, 42-14.
- The Cardinals have a 29-27-2 record when playing the Cardinals on the road.
- Washington is 10-3 against Arizona since divisional realignment in 2002.
- Washington has won consecutive games for the first time since the 2024 season and the first time in the regular season since winning six straight from Weeks 13-18 of the 2024 season.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Dan Quinn (3rd in Washington)
- Offensive coordinator David Blough (3rd)
- Defensive coordinator Daronte Jones (3rd)
- Special teams coordinator Larry Izzo (3rd)
Arizona:
- Head coach Mike LaFleur (1st in Arizona)
- Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett (1st)
- Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin (1st)
- Special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial (1st)
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Jayden Daniels (1,788)
- Passing TDs -- QB Jayden Daniels (10)
- Rushing Yards -- QB Jayden Daniels (335)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt (3)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Antonio Williams (448)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Stefon Diggs (6)
- Tackles -- LB Sonny Styles (85)
- Sacks -- OLB Odafe Oweh (5)
- Interceptions -- CB Rasul Douglas (3)
Arizona:
- Passing Yards -- QB Jacoby Brissett (1,719)
- Passing TDs -- QB Jacoby Brissett (10)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Tyler Allgeier (406)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Tyler Allgeiri (2)
- Receiving Yards -- TE Tre McBride (689)
- Receiving TDs -- TE Tre McBride (5)
- Tackles -- LB Mack Wilson Sr. (80)
- Sacks -- S Budda Baker (3.5)
- Interceptions -- S Andrew Wingard, LB Cody Simon, S Budda Baker and CB Denzel Burke (1)
The Washington Commanders have begun warming up at Northwest Stadium for their Week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
TEAM STATS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 13th (337.1 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 20th (21.8 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 19th (217 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- 16th (24)
- Rushing offense -- 11th (120.1 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 32nd (32.31%)
- Total defense -- 22nd (344.9 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 20th (24.3 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 31st (248.4 YPG)
- Sacks -- 20th (21)
- Rushing defense -- 11th (96.5 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 15th (38.81%)
- Time of possession -- 18th (29:51)
- Turnover differential -- T-2nd (+7)
Arizona:
- Total offense -- 25th (290)
- Scoring offense -- 29th (17.4 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 23rd (196.1 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-25th (31)
- Rushing offense -- 27th (93.9 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 24th (36.54%)
- Total defense -- 26th (355.2 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 31st (29.4 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 20th (226.4 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-18th (22)
- Rushing defense -- 27th (128.8 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 24th (43.61%)
- Time of possession -- 23rd (29:44)
- Turnover differential -- T-17th (-1)