LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The National Football League announced today that Washington kicker Drew Stevens has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the team's Week 11 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Stevens went 5-for-5 on field goals and 1-for-1 on extra point attempts in the win over the Bengals on Monday Night Football. Stevens became the first rookie in franchise history to record five-plus made field goals in a single game. He became the first rookie kicker in franchise history to make 22 field goals in their rookie season since 1966.

The honor is the first of Stevens' career and it is the 28th time a Washington player has received the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor since the award's inception in 1984. Stevens became the first Washington player to earn the honor since kicker Austin Seibert won the award in Week 2 of the 2024 season.

Stevens becomes the eighth kicker in franchise history to secure the honor, joining Chip Lohmiller, Shaun Suisham, Graham Gano, Kai Forbath, Dustin Hopkins, Joey Slye and Seibert.

Stevens is the first rookie kicker in franchise history to earn the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor. He is the first rookie kicker in the NFC to earn the honor since Ryan Fitzgerald did so in Week 6 of the 2025 season.

Stevens is the first Washington rookie to earn NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors since WR Steven Sims Jr. in 2019.

Stevens is currently tied for No. 5 in the NFL in field goals made (22). He is ranked No. 13 in the NFL in total points (82). Stevens currently leads all rookies in field goals made, extra points made, field goal percentage and total points.