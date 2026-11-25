The Washington Commanders have released their injury report ahead of their matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|WR Stefon Diggs
|NIR (Personal)
|DNP
|CB Amik Robertson
|Ankle
|DNP
|WR Treylon Burks
|Foot
|Limited
|DE Charles Omenihu
|Rib
|LImited
|TE John Bates
|Shoulder
|Full
|QB Jayden Daniels
|Left Elbow/Left Hand
|Full
|S Quan Martin
|Shoulder
|Full
|LB Sonny Styles
|Ankle
|Full
|RB Rachaad White
|Heel
|Full
|T/G Andrew Wylie
|Hip
|Full
|TE Colson Yankoff
|Knee
|Full