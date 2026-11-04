Doug Williams named finalist in contributor category for HOF class of '27

Former quarterback and front office executive Doug Williams has been named as one of five finalists in the contributor category for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2027.
Williams, who spent nine seasons in the NFL as a player and nearly three decades as a front office member for multiple teams, was the first Black quarterback to start in and win a Super Bowl during the Redskins' 1987 season. He is currently serving as a senior advisor to general manager Adam Peters for the Washington Commanders.
Williams joined the Washington franchise in 1986 and played in three games over the next two regular seasons. He started in the team's playoff run in 1987 and threw for 666 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He put on his best performance in the Super Bowl against the Denver Broncos, as his four touchdowns helped lift the Redskins to a 42-10 victory over the John Elway-led Denver team.
Williams set or tied several Super Bowl passing records, including most TD passes (four), most yards passing (340), longest pass completion (80 yards) and longest TD pass (80 yards).
After spending time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as well as a two-year stint as the Virginia Destroyers' general manager, Williams re-joined the organization in 2014 as a personnel executive and was promoted to senior vice president of player personnel from 2017-19. He was later named the team's senior vice president of player development in 2020 and then a senior advisor to former team president Jason Wright the following year.
In his current role as senior advisor to the general manager, Williams reports directly to Peters and supports him and the personnel department and assists with the NFL Draft, free agency and scouting processes throughout the year.
A first-round pick by Tampa Bay in the 1978 NFL Draft (17th overall), he led the Buccaneers to the first three playoff appearances in team history. He propelled the team to three winning seasons (10-6 in 1979, 9-7 in 1981 and 5-4 in 1982). They were the only campaigns in franchise history with a winning record until more than 15 years later, in the 1997 season. He started 67 career games for the Buccaneers and was a two-time team MVP in 1980 and 1981. He ended his Tampa Bay career in 1982 as the all-time franchise leader in touchdown passes, passing yards, attempts and completions.
Prior to returning to Washington, Williams joined the Buccaneers' front office in 2004 following a successful tenure as head coach at his alma mater, Grambling State, and one of the most storied playing careers in league and team history. His responsibilities in Tampa included coordinating the scouting and recruiting of all NFL players, while also monitoring NFL transactions and overseeing player tryouts. In addition, he was in charge of Tampa Bay's evaluating efforts of all other professional football leagues, including the Canadian Football League. Williams also spent two seasons as a college scout with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 1995-96.
Members of the Contributor Subcommittee made their selections through multiple reduction votes from an original field of 42 Nominees. The subcommittee will discuss the remaining Nominees at length when they meet virtually Nov. 17 to select one Candidate for the full Selection Committee to consider when it determines a new class of enshrinees in early 2027.
While there is no set number for any class of enshrinees, the Hall of Fame's selection process bylaws stipulate that between three and seven new members shall be selected. The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2027 will be announced at "NFL Honors" in Los Angeles in February and enshrined next August in Canton.