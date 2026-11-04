Doug Williams named finalist in contributor category for HOF class of '27

A first-round pick by Tampa Bay in the 1978 NFL Draft (17th overall), he led the Buccaneers to the first three playoff appearances in team history. He propelled the team to three winning seasons (10-6 in 1979, 9-7 in 1981 and 5-4 in 1982). They were the only campaigns in franchise history with a winning record until more than 15 years later, in the 1997 season. He started 67 career games for the Buccaneers and was a two-time team MVP in 1980 and 1981. He ended his Tampa Bay career in 1982 as the all-time franchise leader in touchdown passes, passing yards, attempts and completions.

Prior to returning to Washington, Williams joined the Buccaneers' front office in 2004 following a successful tenure as head coach at his alma mater, Grambling State, and one of the most storied playing careers in league and team history. His responsibilities in Tampa included coordinating the scouting and recruiting of all NFL players, while also monitoring NFL transactions and overseeing player tryouts. In addition, he was in charge of Tampa Bay's evaluating efforts of all other professional football leagues, including the Canadian Football League. Williams also spent two seasons as a college scout with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 1995-96.

Members of the Contributor Subcommittee made their selections through multiple reduction votes from an original field of 42 Nominees. The subcommittee will discuss the remaining Nominees at length when they meet virtually Nov. 17 to select one Candidate for the full Selection Committee to consider when it determines a new class of enshrinees in early 2027.