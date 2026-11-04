Commanders vs. Rams preview | West coast vs. east coast

The Washington Commanders are hosting the Los Angeles Rams at Northwest Stadium this weekend. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Nov. 8
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Northwest Stadium (Landover, Maryland)
WATCH: FOX
- Chris Myers (play-by-play)
- Mark Schlereth (analyst)
- Jen Hale (sideline)
RADIO:
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- London Fletcher (analyst)
- Logan Paulsen (sideline)
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, **HERE.**
- The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the **iHeartRadio app.**
QUICK HITS
- This is the first time that the Commanders will play the Rams at home since 2020 and the first time they will face off against Los Angeles since 2023.
- Washington has a 10-7 all-time home record against the Rams and 24-13-1 overall.
- The Commanders are looking to get their first win at home against the Rams since 2015.
- With a win against the Rams, Washington would go 2-0 at home against the NFC West for the first time since 2017.
- With a win, Washington would be 3-0-1 at Northwest Stadium this season, which is their best record of home games since 2024 when the team went 4-0 in four home games through eight games played.
- With a win, Washington would move to 2-1 against the NFC West this season, their best record against that division since 2017.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Dan Quinn (3rd in Washington)
- Offensive coordinator David Blough (3rd)
- Defensive coordinator Daronte Jones (3rd)
- Special teams coordinator Larry Izzo (3rd)
Los Angeles:
- Head coach Sean McVay (10th in Los Angeles)
- Offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (3rd)
- Defensive coordinator Chris Shula (10th)
- Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone (1st)
Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders during their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Jayden Daniels (976)
- Passing TDs -- QB Marcus Mariota (6)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt (239)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt and QB Jayden Daniels (2)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Antonio Williams (259)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Stefon Diggs (5)
- Tackles -- LB Sonny Styles (54)
- Sacks -- OLB Odafe Oweh (4)
- Interceptions -- CB Rasul Douglas (2)
Los Angeles:
- Passing Yards -- QB Matthew Stafford (2,146)
- Passing TDs -- QB Matthew Stafford (15)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Kyren Williams (548)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Kyren Williams (6)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Puka Nacua (565)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Davante Adams (4)
- Tackles -- LB Nate Landman (59)
- Sacks -- LB Byron Young (4.5)
- Interceptions -- S Quentin Lake (3)
TEAM STATS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 20th (327.1 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 17th (22.7 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 23rd (200.6 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-14th (16)
- Rushing offense -- 9th (126.6 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 31st (31.91%)
- Total defense -- 20th (342.1 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 26th (26 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 27th (243 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-19th (16)
- Rushing defense -- 12th (99.1 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 25th (42.71%)
- Time of possession -- 16th (29:48)
- Turnover differential -- T-1st (+7)
Los Angeles:
- Total offense -- 4th (385.4)
- Scoring offense -- 10th (24.3)
- Passing offense -- 6th (258.9 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- 6th (12)
- Rushing offense -- 10th (125.5 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 8th (42.71%)
- Total defense -- 5th (301.1 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 12th (21 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 4th (191.1 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-26th (12)
- Rushing defense -- 14th (109.3 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 6th (32.35%)
- Time of possession -- 9th (30:48)
- Turnover differential -- T-26th (-4)