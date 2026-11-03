Commanders shout out Terry McLaurin by copying TD celebration

The tributes were something the receivers continued throughout that game as a way to celebrate their leader and hopefully make him smile during a difficult time.

"Because that's my dog, and to see him go down kind of hurt all of us," Williams said in his postgame press conference of the celebrations, "But...we all came together as a receiver group and said we were going to keep spamming the little 'Scary Terry' emotes. So, I know because he probably watched it from home, made him smile."

Although it's impossible to completely fill the void of McLaurin's absence, Williams and **Treylon Burks** both showed flashes as the next men up.

Burks, who led all Commanders receivers with three receptions for 81 yards, had a standout 53-yard reception late in the third quarter that set Washington up for a field goal to push the lead to 16-10. The catch was the longest reception by a Washington player this season.