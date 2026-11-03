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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders shout out Terry McLaurin by copying TD celebration

Nov 03, 2026 at 03:29 PM
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Hayley Salvatore

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Allison Mize/Washington Commanders

**Terry McLaurin** has been synonymous with the Washington Commanders for most of his eight-year career.

McLaurin, who was selected by Washington in the third round (No. 76) of the 2019 NFL Draft, holds the franchise record with five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and is sixth in career receiving yards, eighth in receiving touchdowns and sixth in career targets over his eight seasons.

McLaurin wasn't on the field or supporting his team from the sideline for their Week 8 Sunday Night Football matchup. Instead, he was watching the Commanders' divisional game against the Philadelphia Eagles at home, nursing a season-ending torn patellar tendon he suffered while running a route in the first quarter of Washington's 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 19.

Having been selected as a team captain for the fifth time in his career, McLaurin's presence as a leader is what his teammates miss most.

"It's tough losing someone like Terry," **Van Jefferson** said. "He's an ultimate pro, ultimate leader. So, we just tried to do something to celebrate him and for him being out."

Ahead of pregame warmups, **Jayden Daniels** and Mike Sainristil repped two different styles of tribute shirts that featured photos of McLaurin prominently on both the front and back. The shirts were designed by Dreamathon, an apparel brand that has ties to both McLaurin and the NFLPA.

"It wasn't important; it's just genuine," Daniels said of his tribute to McLaurin. "It's somebody that has such an impact on this team and personally to myself, and I'm still in constant communication just checking on him because I know it's a difficult time. It's a tough time for him and just let him know I'm there for him."

The support for McLaurin didn't stop in warmups, though.

Following **Stefon Diggs’** eight-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter, the offense celebrated in the end zone with a tribute to McLaurin. Diggs, Daniels, **Antonio Williams** and **Josh Conerly Jr.** all found the camera for the signature "Scary Terry" peek-a-boo celebration, with Daniels also giving McLaurin a verbal nod, shouting "I see you, Terry!"

"I guess nobody even talked about it but like guys, just, you know, went into the camera and shouted out Terry," Daniels said. "And me wearing the shirt, you know, just something just to show love to him and know that he's always on our minds."

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The tributes were something the receivers continued throughout that game as a way to celebrate their leader and hopefully make him smile during a difficult time.

"Because that's my dog, and to see him go down kind of hurt all of us," Williams said in his postgame press conference of the celebrations, "But...we all came together as a receiver group and said we were going to keep spamming the little 'Scary Terry' emotes. So, I know because he probably watched it from home, made him smile."

Although it's impossible to completely fill the void of McLaurin's absence, Williams and **Treylon Burks** both showed flashes as the next men up.

Burks, who led all Commanders receivers with three receptions for 81 yards, had a standout 53-yard reception late in the third quarter that set Washington up for a field goal to push the lead to 16-10. The catch was the longest reception by a Washington player this season.

"Honestly, I just feel like this night was for Terry," Burks said. "We hate to have lost him. But he wouldn't want us to sit there and have our heads down. We know what we're capable of, and we just have to go out there and make plays."

Then, late in the fourth quarter, Williams hauled in a 30-yard pass from Daniels that set the Commanders up for another field goal to make it 19-10. Williams finished the game with a career-high five receptions for 54 yards.

"You see the guys out there, Stef, Trey, Antonio had a big play, so it's a collective effort, you know what I'm saying?" Jefferson said. "We've got some great guys that stepped up for us."

As the season continues, big games from players who step up like Williams and Burks are the key to continuing the Commanders' momentum. Earning its first divisional win 27-10, Washington moved to 2-4-1 on the season and is still heavily in the race for the NFC East division crown.

They'll host the Los Angeles Rams at Northwest Stadium on Nov. 8 and will hopefully put on another show for McLaurin as he supports his team from home.

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