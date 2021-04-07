All The Wrinkles Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries Bring To Washington's Offense

There are many, including Humphries himself, who label him as "a slot guy," but he does not want people to believe that is all he can do. He thinks he can do it all, so it should reassure him to know that Turner's system allows for players to be moved around to fit their strengths. As Rivera put it in his free agency press conference, "We're not always going to be static in terms of where we line up. We're going to be...multidimensional in the way we use players."

"That will be something that I continue to learn as I work with Scott and wide receivers coach] **[Drew [Terrell]and senior offensive assistant **[Jim] Hostler and those offensive guys where they see me fitting in this offense," Humphries said when asked about his best attributes. "Obviously, there's a lot to find out as I work with this offensive staff. It'll be exciting to see where they think I can be the most successful."

Humphries admits he has some limitations, but he thinks Samuel can do things that he cannot with the ball in his hands. The former second-round pick might be Washington's prime example of versatility, as he has increased his production as a wideout and runner in each of his four seasons. His stats during the 2020 season -- 851 receiving yards and 200 rushing yards -- were the best of his career.