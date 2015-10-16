Darrelle Revis 'A Great Challenge' For Redskins

Look up the term "shutdown corner" in the dictionary, and his name will probably show up there, too.

On Sunday, the Washington Redskins will look across the line and see New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis there, eager to add to his career totals that expand each and every week.

"It's a great challenge," Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said of facing Revis. "Every route you have to be perfect. He's very patient, he can run. There's really not a negative thing you can say about the guy. You'd like to say, 'Well, he's weak in the slot. He's not very good outside versus this move or this release or this size guy or this quick guy.' He's good versus everything."

Gruden added that the Redskins' receivers have to "be on top of your game to get separation" and that the throws from quarterback Kirk Cousins have to be "perfect."

"You don't see a lot much major, major separation when he is in the game," Gruden said. "But he's been beat before. Very good routes, we've got to be disciplined. We have got to be on time with the ball, very accurate. But we do have to take some shots if we can."

Revis re-signed with the Jets this offseason after two seasons away from the team that selected him with the No. 14-overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.

He was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the 2013 season and then was a member of the New England Patriots' Super Bowl-winning team last season.