Darrelle Revis 'A Great Challenge' For Redskins

Oct 16, 2015 at 02:36 AM
Easily one of the best players in the NFL, the Redskins know full well that the Jets' Darrelle Revis can change games from the cornerback position.

He's a six-time Pro Bowler, four-time first-team All-Pro and easily one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL today.

Look up the term "shutdown corner" in the dictionary, and his name will probably show up there, too.

On Sunday, the Washington Redskins will look across the line and see New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis there, eager to add to his career totals that expand each and every week.

"It's a great challenge," Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said of facing Revis. "Every route you have to be perfect. He's very patient, he can run. There's really not a negative thing you can say about the guy. You'd like to say, 'Well, he's weak in the slot. He's not very good outside versus this move or this release or this size guy or this quick guy.' He's good versus everything."

Gruden added that the Redskins' receivers have to "be on top of your game to get separation" and that the throws from quarterback Kirk Cousins have to be "perfect."

"You don't see a lot much major, major separation when he is in the game," Gruden said. "But he's been beat before. Very good routes, we've got to be disciplined. We have got to be on time with the ball, very accurate. But we do have to take some shots if we can."

Revis re-signed with the Jets this offseason after two seasons away from the team that selected him with the No. 14-overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.

He was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the 2013 season and then was a member of the New England Patriots' Super Bowl-winning team last season.

Back in New York, Revis already has two interceptions his first four games.

Cousins' only experience against Revis came last summer when the Redskins and Patriots held joint practice sessions together at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Va.

Even with the limited exposure, Cousins saw just how good Revis can be.

"I haven't played him since I've been in the league in an actual game, but I would think he ranks right up there with anybody if not the best," Cousins said. "He'll be a great challenge for us and he's certainly earned the respect that we give him."

If healthy, then DeSean Jackson could be matched up against Revis the most, as the Jets would likely want to place their prized free agent acquisition up against the league's best deep threat.

Expect their individual battle to be the highlight matchup of the game.

"We've played against each other a lot," Jackson said. "He's a good corner. He's physical and plays at a high level. So playing against guys like that takes my game to the next level. You've got to account for him. You can't shy away from him and you have to go after him. So I'm sure we'll go at him, take our chances, and hopefully come out on top at the end."

